Enugu Governor, Ugwuanyi sues for peace, inaugurates panel on Oruku crisis

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has tasked the people of Oruku Community in Nkanu East Local Government Area to maintain peace, which he said his administration has laboured to entrench and nurture in the state. Ugwuanyi made the call following the recent crisis that erupted in Oruku, which led to the killing of the traditional ruler of the community, the late Igwe Emmanuel Chidiebere Mba. Speaking during the inauguration of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry constituted by his administration to investigate and ascertain the remote and immediate causes of the crisis, Ugwuanyi said that the government and people of the state received the sad news of the incident with rude shock.

Members of the commission, which is headed by Justice Harold Eya, are HRH Igwe Amb. Lawrence Agubuzu, Prof. Den Chris Onah, Anthony Ogbu, Dr. (Mrs.) Chinwe Onah, Dr. Godwin Anigbo (Secretary) and Paschal Okoloagu (Counsel for the Commission). The governor disclosed that the state government, in the wake of the crisis, swiftly directed the deployment of security operatives to the community to restore peace and forestall further loss of lives and destruction of property.

