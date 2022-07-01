News

Enugu govt expresses concern over Ekweremadu’s ordeal in UK

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in Enugu State has expressed deep concern over the ordeal of the Senator representing Enugu West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Mrs. Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, in the United Kingdom. A statement by the Enugu State Government described Ekweremadu as an illustrious son of the state and a foremost Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The statement disclosed that the govern-ment and the good people of Enugu State are saddened by the unpleasant news of arrest, arraignment and subsequent remand in custody of Senator Ekweremadu in the United Kingdom. It, therefore, conveyed the thoughts and prayers of Ugwuanyi and the people of the state to the entire family of Senator Ekweremadu “in this difficult time as we beseech the most merciful God to grant accelerated healing to Miss Sonia Ekweremadu”. The state government extended its profound gratitude to the Federal Government of Nigeria and the National Assembly for their empathy, support, solidarity and legal intervention. It went further to appreciate the prayers of well-meaning Nigerians for early resolution of the issues.

 

