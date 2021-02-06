News

Enugu govt expresses sadness over death of Transport Commissioner

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Enugu State government has expressed its deepest sadness over the death of the Commissioner for Transport, Mathias Ekweremadu Jnr, who died on Thursday, February 4, 2021, while in active service. In a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, the state government condoled the late Ekweremadu family, the people of Aninri Local Government Area and Enugu State.

This came, as the Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, led a state government delegation to the family of the late Commissioner on a condolence visit, at his Enugu residence. Ugwuanyi who was accompanied by his Deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Edward Ubosi, other members of the House and State Executive Council (EXCO), consoled the wife of the late Commissioner, Mrs. Stella Ekweremadu, his children and other family members. While describing the late Ekweremadu as “an astute politician and Community leader,” the Information Commissioner, Aroh, added that he “served at various times as Chairman of Aninri Local Government Area and member of Enugu State House of Assembly, before his present appointment as Honourable Commissioner for Transport.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Disability Commission: Strengthen engagement with NASS, expert advises PLWDs

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

Following the clamour for establishment of a National Disability Commission (NDC), the Director of Legislative Drafting, National Assembly, Mohammed Hassan, has advised Persons Living with Disabilities (PLWD), to strengthen their engagements with NASS, in order to fast track the process. Hassan, who gave the advise at a one-day stakeholders’ forum organised by the Centre for […]
News Top Stories

Labour kicks as PPPRA raises petrol price to N143.80

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf, Regina Otokpa and Muhammad Kabir

NLC, TUC: We’ll resist hike Nigerians reject increment Marketers: It’s expected Nigerians are to pay about N22.30 more for a litre of premium motor spirit (PMS) also known as petrol in July. The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), which yesterday hiked the price band for the product to N143.8 per litre, fixed the lowest […]
News

Trump: Biden won election through rigging

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

For the first time since the November 3 elections, U.S. President Donald Trump yesterday acknowledged that his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, won the race. However, Trump reiterated his unsubstantiated claim that Biden stole the election through rigging.   “He won because the election was rigged,” the president said in a tweet, adding that election observers […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica