Enugu govt expresses sadness over death of Transport Commissioner

Enugu State government has expressed its deepest sadness over the death of the Commissioner for Transport, Mathias Ekweremadu Jnr, who died on Thursday, February 4, 2021, while in active service. In a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, the state government condoled the late Ekweremadu family, the people of Aninri Local Government Area and Enugu State.

This came, as the Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, led a state government delegation to the family of the late Commissioner on a condolence visit, at his Enugu residence. Ugwuanyi who was accompanied by his Deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Edward Ubosi, other members of the House and State Executive Council (EXCO), consoled the wife of the late Commissioner, Mrs. Stella Ekweremadu, his children and other family members. While describing the late Ekweremadu as “an astute politician and Community leader,” the Information Commissioner, Aroh, added that he “served at various times as Chairman of Aninri Local Government Area and member of Enugu State House of Assembly, before his present appointment as Honourable Commissioner for Transport.”

