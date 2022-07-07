News

Enugu govt hails ‘We can do it in Nigeria’ spirit of Ingrace Motors

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Enugu State Government has expressed delight at the commitment of Ingrace Group in promoting indigenously manufactured vehicles in Nigeria. Speaking when a delegation from Ingrace Motors Nigeria Limited, led by its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Chief Chinedu Onu, displayed the company’s brands and donated one of the vehicles to the Enugu State government recently, to assess the durability, flexibility and strength, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, congratulated the automobile company for demonstrating the “We can do it in Nigeria” spirit. Ortuanya disclosed that the company’s vision is in tandem with the cardinal policies of Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration in investment promotion and protection of life and property.

Appreciating Ingrace Motors for the car donation, Prof. Ortuanya informed the company that the state government will come up with policies to foster its growth and actualize its vision in the interest of the people of Enugu State, Nigeria and humanity. Earlier, the CEO of Ingrace Group, Chief Onu, told the governor that the company has obtained the Federal Government’s approval to assemble vehicles in the country, adding that they have also entered into business partnership with Chinese companies.

Onu disclosed that the automobile company has acquired over 600 plots of land, completely cleared, at Ezimo, Udenu Local Government Area, for the assembly plant and has equally paid for all the assembly equipment. The CEO who acknowledged the governor’s individual support to the company over the years, said: “We have come to the Enugu State Government House to seek the state government’s support and blessings. Today, we have about 11 brands of vehicles, but we came with four of them today

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles

Nnamdi Kanu )
News Top Stories

S’East govs opt for political solutions to Kanu’s case

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

The South East Governors’ Forum has opted for political solutions to resolving the violence in the region resulting from the detention of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. The group has decided to meet with the Federal Government over Kanu, who is being tried before Justice Binta Nyako of the […]
News

BoT chair: TETFund, FIRS synergy transforming public tertiary institutions

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETfund), Alhaji Kashim Ibrahim-Imam, has said that the synergy between the Federal Inland Revenue (FIRS) and TETFund was vital to the transformation witnessed in public tertiary institutions nationwide. This was as the BoT chairman clarified the fund’s position on support for private universities, stating […]
News

No sentiments in choice of location for Ibom Deep Seaport’

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Akwa Ibom State Government has said that the location of the Ibom Deep Seaport and Industrial City was chosen due to its viability and accessibility, and not on sentiments. The state Commissioner for Economic Development and Ibom Deep Seaport, Mr. Akan Okon told newsmen in Uyo yesterday that different locations were accessed by experts before […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica