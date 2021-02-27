Enugu govt imposes curfew on Oruku Community, Nkanu East LGA

Following the killing of the traditional ruler of Oruku Community, in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State, HRH Igwe Emmanuel Chidiebere Mba, on December 26, 2020, “subject of an on-going Judicial Commission of Inquiry” and the recent gruesome murder of the Vice Chairman of Oruku Town Union’s Caretaker Committee, Chief Samuel Ani, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has imposed a curfew on the community. A statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Nnayelugo Chidi Aroh, disclosed that the curfew was imposed by Gov. Ugwuanyi pursuant to Executive Order No. 2: 2021, dated 25th February 2021.
