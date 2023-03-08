Enugu Guber: CAN endorses Mbah, urges electorate to vote competence, track record

The Enugu State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has endorsed the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Peter Mbah, saying Enugu needed a leader with the capacity to engender economic rebirth, industrialisation, job creation, peace, security and a thriving environment for investments in the state. CAN made their position known at the end of an interactive session with Mbah in Enugu, stressing that the entrepreneur’s qualifications and preparedness for the job put him poles ahead of the other candidates. CAN, therefore, urged the Enugu electorates to vote for proven capacity, competence, character, outstanding track records both in the private sector and public sector, not party or clannish sentiments. The Chairman of CAN in the state, Rev. Emmanuel Edeh, commended Mbah for the timely unveiling of his manifesto in October, 2022, unlike some candidates, who aspire to be the governor of a civilised people like Enugu without presenting any manifesto for the people to know their plans if elected and if such plans suits them. He said Mbah’s candidacy held the key to the desired greater future for Enugu, especially given what he was able to achieve in the private sector. “Dr. Peter Mbah is not a stranger to the things he said he would do because he has done them already with evidence and verifiable proofs in the private sector.”

