News

Enugu Guber: CAN endorses Mbah, urges electorate to vote competence, track record

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Enugu State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has endorsed the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Peter Mbah, saying Enugu needed a leader with the capacity to engender economic rebirth, industrialisation, job creation, peace, security and a thriving environment for investments in the state. CAN made their position known at the end of an interactive session with Mbah in Enugu, stressing that the entrepreneur’s qualifications and preparedness for the job put him poles ahead of the other candidates. CAN, therefore, urged the Enugu electorates to vote for proven capacity, competence, character, outstanding track records both in the private sector and public sector, not party or clannish sentiments. The Chairman of CAN in the state, Rev. Emmanuel Edeh, commended Mbah for the timely unveiling of his manifesto in October, 2022, unlike some candidates, who aspire to be the governor of a civilised people like Enugu without presenting any manifesto for the people to know their plans if elected and if such plans suits them. He said Mbah’s candidacy held the key to the desired greater future for Enugu, especially given what he was able to achieve in the private sector. “Dr. Peter Mbah is not a stranger to the things he said he would do because he has done them already with evidence and verifiable proofs in the private sector.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Sanwo-Olu to implement Lekki’s 20-year Master Plan

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

As part of strategy to ease traffic gridlock in Lekki axis, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said that his administration was set to implement Lagos’1980-200 Metropolitan Master Plan with the construction of Regional Road Project in the area. The governor, who also assured residents that the road project would be completed in two years as other […]
News

2023 Election: We Need a Leader that Will Bring Stability to Our Economy – Samson Soyebi

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Samson Soyebi, a businessman and serial entrepreneur, is the CEO of Honeytreat Trade Academy; he has urged Nigerians to vote in the upcoming general election towards choosing trustworthy leaders. He made this clarion call while addressing the salient issues confronting the country at the moment. As the election approaches, political analysts, stalwarts, and other stakeholders […]
News

PDP, APC renew rivalry in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State have rekindled their rivalries over governance and politics in the state.   While the PDP accused the APC led state government of running a clueless administration and directed it to start preparing to leave Ebonyi Government House in the 2023 general election, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica