News

Enugu Guber: Ekweremadu’s loyalists lose suit to stop PDP’s delegate list

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma Comment(0)

A Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday upheld the ward congresses conducted by the Enugu State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The camp of the former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, who is aspiring to fly the PDP’s flag in the 2023 governorship election, had instituted the suit challenging the conduct of the party’s three-man delegates election.

Ekweremadu, who currently represents Enugu West in the National Assembly, had disagreed with members of Enugu PDP loyal to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi over the decision to zone the 2023 governorship slot to Enugu East, a decision that excluded his Enugu West from the contest. But some party members believed to be supporters of Ekweremadu had approached the court challenging the conduct of the April 30 ward congress to elect the three-man delegate in Enugu.

The state government later applied to be joined in the matter. The suit was filed by Sunday Okafor, Emmanuel Agbo and Emma Felix against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and PDP. Also joined in the suit are the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, and National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu.

The plaintiffs said despite being bona fide members of the PDP they were unlawfully excluded from the threeman delegate congress and prayed the court to nullify the exercise. But ruling on the suit yesterday, the court held that the ward congresses for the election of the three-man delegates’ team from the 260 electoral wards in Enugu remain valid and the list should be used to elect candidates contesting the 2023 election. Reacting to the ruling, the Ikeoha Campaign Organisation of Senator Ekweremadu said it would appeal the judgment and urged its supporters to remain calm.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Sultan: Why Nigeria is in trouble

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

…calls for special prayer against incessant killings   The Sultan of Sokoto and the President General of Jama’atu Nasril Islam, (JNI), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, yesterday gave reasons why Nigeria is in trouble. He said the problem Nigeria found herself was due to the citizen’s misdeeds, corruption and political recklessness.   The royal father, […]
News

WHO DG contracts COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  Director General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Tedros Ghebreyesus has tested positive for COVID-19. He announced the status in a series of tweet on his verified handle @Dr.Tedros. According to him: “I’ve been identified as a contact person of someone who has COVID-19 symptoms, I am well and without symptoms but will self […]
News

Head of Mexico’s navy tests positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

    The head of Mexico’s navy, Jose Rafael Ojeda, said on Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19 but was asymptomatic and working from home as the number of confirmed cases in the country continues to climb. Ojeda is the latest high-ranking member of the Mexican government to test positive, reports Reuters. Finance Minister […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica