Enugu Guber: Ekweremadu’s loyalists lose suit to stop PDP’s delegate list

A Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday upheld the ward congresses conducted by the Enugu State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The camp of the former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, who is aspiring to fly the PDP’s flag in the 2023 governorship election, had instituted the suit challenging the conduct of the party’s three-man delegates election.

Ekweremadu, who currently represents Enugu West in the National Assembly, had disagreed with members of Enugu PDP loyal to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi over the decision to zone the 2023 governorship slot to Enugu East, a decision that excluded his Enugu West from the contest. But some party members believed to be supporters of Ekweremadu had approached the court challenging the conduct of the April 30 ward congress to elect the three-man delegate in Enugu.

The state government later applied to be joined in the matter. The suit was filed by Sunday Okafor, Emmanuel Agbo and Emma Felix against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and PDP. Also joined in the suit are the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, and National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu.

The plaintiffs said despite being bona fide members of the PDP they were unlawfully excluded from the threeman delegate congress and prayed the court to nullify the exercise. But ruling on the suit yesterday, the court held that the ward congresses for the election of the three-man delegates’ team from the 260 electoral wards in Enugu remain valid and the list should be used to elect candidates contesting the 2023 election. Reacting to the ruling, the Ikeoha Campaign Organisation of Senator Ekweremadu said it would appeal the judgment and urged its supporters to remain calm.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...