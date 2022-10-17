Enugu Guber: Nweke Jr. promises to restore trust in govt

The candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the 2023 Enugu State governorship election, Frank Nweke Jr has promised to restore trust in government and block all leakages in expenditure if elected.

The former Minister of Information and erstwhile Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) Director General made the promise during the presentation of his manifesto at the Kobb Event Centre in Enugu at weekend.

He said: “My team and I will restore trust in government and dedicate ourselves to the fundamentals – building a stable and prosperous state where every citizen is economically empowered, has access to potable water, excellent healthcare and quality education, a place where every life is secure and treated with respect and dignity.”

Nweke Jr. declared that his administration would have no tolerance for corruption and greed, promising that public resources would be used for the public good.

“My sole and abiding interest in public service is to serve, work for the welfare and well-being of the citizens, transform lives and leave a meaningful legacy,” he said. He said his decision to run for the office was reached after deep personal reflection, meditation and prayer.

The APGA candidate said he anchored his manifesto on what he termed ‘Seven Key Thrusts for Reigniting the Coal City’. The ex-Chief of Staff to former Governor Chimaroke Nnamani said he would seek the economic transformation of the state, environmental sustainability and infrastructure as well as technology and innovation.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...