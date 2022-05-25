Enugu Guber: PDP walking on legal mines

KENNETH OFOMA reports on how the tussle between Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Senator Ike Ekweremadu has laid legal landmines that might lead to the disqualification of the Peoples Democratic Party from the forthcoming governorship election in the state

The political temperature in Enugu State is fast rising. For watchers of political development in the state, the rising political violence, particularly among supporters of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is pointing the state towards a dangerous bend. There are no pretenses anymore. The battle for the gubernatorial ticket of the PDP is fuelling the violence.

The political activities at this stage are still at preliminary stages even as the main opposition party in the state, the All Progressives Congress (APC), which has been repositioned and re-energized by its new state chairman, Barr. Ugochukwu Agballah, a grassroots politician, is yet to join the fray. Within the PDP, the battle line appears to have been drawn between the Governor Ifeamyi Ugwuanyi and a former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu. Some observers quip that what is happening in the PDP currently are early signs of implosion, which if not well managed may lead to self-destruction.

PDP has been in power in the state since 1999. Ever since Ekweremadu, who is a frontline governorship aspirant, expressed his desire to contest the governorship of the state in 2023, all hell appears to have been let loose. His ambition has been causing disquiet in the camps of other opponents with fears that he is possibly the man to beat in the intraparty struggle and intrigues to win the party’s gubernatorial ticket.

There are about 18 PDP governorship aspirants in the state. From all indications, Ekweremadu’s desire also seems to be running counter to the political direction being dictated by Governor Ugwuanyi, who has severally shown his preference for power to shift to Enugu East Senatorial District as against Ekweremadu’s Enugu West.

Ugwuanyi himself hails from Enugu North Senatorial District of the state. His two-term of eight years will end in 2023, and he has already purchased a nomination form to go to the Senate. But like every outgoing governor, Ugwuanyi intends to produce his successor. Many people are therefore expecting an epic political battle for the PDP governorship ticket in the state. With the return to civilian rule in 1999, Chimaroke Nnamani (Enugu East) took the first shot in 1999 and 2007; Sullivan Chime (Enugu West) followed in 2007 and 2015 and the incumbent, Ugwuanyi, in 2015 and 2023.

Some people insist that the rotation should start again from Enugu East after Ugwuanyi’s second term in 2023. Thus, all manner of shadow boxing and political darts have been going on. Since Ekweremadu declared interest to contest for the seat, different groups, including political, traditional and religious leaders have mounted campaigns for or against zoning.

But it was Chime who put it succinctly by declaring that there was no formal zoning arrangement in the state even though he would personally prefer that the next governor comes from Enugu East. It is therefore not surprising the increasing resort to violence, a development Ekweremadu himself has described as “political banditry.”

The recent three-man ward delegates’ election conducted by the PDP provided the ground for the launch of a full scale violence and political “war” in the state. At the end of the exercise, there were allegations and counter allegations of attacks, manipulations of the congress monitoring team from Abuja, disappearance of result sheets, and writing of lists in hotels different from what took place in the field.

All these culminated to parallel results. This development has also moved to the courts where those believed to be in the camp of the governor obtained a court injunction barring the national leadership of the party from tampering with the result submitted by the electoral committee for Enugu. Meanwhile, Ekweremadu has specifically condemned alleged frequent attacks on his supporters across the state.

The Ikeoha Campaign Organisation, Ekweremadu’s governorship campaign group, raised the alarm recently, while briefing journalists in Enugu. The campaign organisation called on security agencies in Enugu State to fish out and prosecute all perpetrators of violence against Ekweremadu’s supporters during the ward delegates’ congress.

The Director General of the organisation, Hon. Charles Ogbo Asogwa, described the attacks as part of unsuccessful attempts by people, who decided to play against the rule, to scuttle the actual legitimate process. He listed some places where violence was visited on Ekweremadu’s supporters to include, Oduma Ward 4, Aninri LGA; Ugbaike, Enugu Ezike, Igboeze North LGA Agba Umanna Ward, Ezeagu LGA, among others, saying that a similar incident which happened in April was duly reported to the governor and the security agencies.

“We therefore call on the security agencies to fish out and prosecute all perpetrators of violence in Enugu State, just as we call on all lovers of peace and democracy to join hands to persuade the authorities to take the necessary and decisive steps to arrest this growing culture of political violence, cultism, and banditry to ensure a peaceful primary and 2023 general election in Enugu State. People should never be afraid to politically associate, and they should certainly never associate out of fear,” Asogwa said. In another development, the Ikeoha Campaign Organisation said it has uncovered plans to frame up, arrest and detain supporters of Senator Ekweremadu, ahead of the PDP primary elections in the state.

The campaign organization, which revealed this in a statement signed by Asogwa, called on the heads of the security agencies and leadership of the PDP in Enugu State to take note and nip the plots in the bud. The campaign DG, who described “political banditry” as an ill wind that blows no one any good, warned that “those who support this evil, including those who have decided to look away or sit on the fence at this time of moral crisis, should also remember that what goes around will always come around.” Meanwhile, an Enugu State High Court, recently, granted an order of interim injunction restraining the PDP, its National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu and other named defendants from recognising or giving effect to any other three-man ad hoc delegate list other than the list that emerged from the congress held in all the wards in Enugu State on April 30.

The court equally restrained the PDP and other named defendants from allowing any other three-man ad hoc delegates to participate in the PDP’s primary election for the selection of governor of Enugu State, the members of the National Assembly (Senate and House of Representatives), members of the State House of Assembly and election of national delegate candidates in all the constituencies in Enugu State other than the persons whose names are in the list that emerged from the April 30, ad hoc delegate ward congresses, supervised and duly authenticated by the five-man electoral panel set up by the National Working Committee of the PDP and already submitted and received by the party at its national secretariat in Abuja, pending the hearing of the Motion on Notice.

The court presided by Hon Justice H.O. Eya granted the injunction following an ex parte motion filed by O. J. Uchenna on behalf of Prince Paul Nnaji, Tobias Ogbonna Onu, Cyril Obi Chukwu and Kevin Ikechukwu Agbo, in Suit Nn. E/379/2022. There are however fears that based on the new Electoral Act, which requires that electoral matters should be handled by Federal High Courts, the suit might be defective ab initio. But in a quick riposte, Ekweremadu urged his followers to disregard attempts to foist fictitious delegates list on the party in the state. Meanwhile some party members believed to be supporters of Ekweremadu had also gone to a Federal High Court Abuja in Suit No. FHC/EN/CS/71/2022, to challenge the conduct of the April 30, ward congress to elect delegates in Enugu State.

While the Enugu State government has applied to be joined in the matter, the implication is that the conduct of primary elections in Enugu State may be stalled, pending the hearing and determination of the cases. The suit was filed at an Abuja Federal High Court by Sunday Okafor, Emmanuel Agbo, and Emma Felix against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the PDP.

Also joined in the suit are the PDP national chairman and the National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, on behalf of themselves and on behalf of other members of the National Executive Committee of the party. Okafor and others had avowed that they were bonafide members of the PDP but were unlawfully excluded from the three-man delegates’ congress and prayed the court to nullify the exercise.

They equally prayed the court to order an accelerated hearing of the matter and substituted service on Ayu and Anyanwu, prayers which were all granted by Justice I.N. Buba. Since the suits are pre-election matters, it is feared that if PDP does not handle the matter carefully, it may end up not fielding candidates in Enugu State in the 2023 elections as it happened to the APC in Rivers State in 2019.

