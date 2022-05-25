Enugu Guber Race: Nwobodo endorses Mbah as PDP candidate

An elder statesman and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Jim Nwobodo, has endorsed a governorship aspirant, Dr. Peter Mbah, to fly the party’s ticket in the 2023 governorship race. Nwobodo, a former governor of old Anambra State, said the choice was arrived at after due consultations.

It is not clear at press time whether Nwobodo was speaking the mind of the state governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and other party leaders or not. The implication is that should the decision be that of the generality of PDP members, Mbahwouldlikelyemerge as the candidate of PDP in the governorship primaries. But while endorsing Mbah, Nwobodo did not state if Governor Ugwuanyi, who was widely speculated to be routing for Chijioke Edeoga from Isiuzo Council Area as his successor.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...