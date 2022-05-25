News

Enugu Guber Race: Nwobodo endorses Mbah as PDP candidate

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma Comment(0)

An elder statesman and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Jim Nwobodo, has endorsed a governorship aspirant, Dr. Peter Mbah, to fly the party’s ticket in the 2023 governorship race. Nwobodo, a former governor of old Anambra State, said the choice was arrived at after due consultations.

It is not clear at press time whether Nwobodo was speaking the mind of the state governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and other party leaders or not. The implication is that should the decision be that of the generality of PDP members, Mbahwouldlikelyemerge as the candidate of PDP in the governorship primaries. But while endorsing Mbah, Nwobodo did not state if Governor Ugwuanyi, who was widely speculated to be routing for Chijioke Edeoga from Isiuzo Council Area as his successor.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

We lost N447 bn to banditry, #EndSARS protest, others – Northern traders

Posted on Author Clement Ekong

Northern Traders Union (NTU) has claimed its members have lost about N447 billion to banditry, #EndSARS protest and other security challenges facing the North. The National President Mohammed Ibrahim aka 86 made the claim in Yola, Adamawa State, on Thursday while paying a courtesy call on Deputy Governor Crowther Seth in his office. Ibrahim said, […]
News

Sanwo-Olu dissolves LASU council, orders fresh process to appoint VC

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

The Lagos State Governor and Visitor to the Lagos State University (LASU), Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday dissolved the Governing Council, led by the Pro-Chancellor/Chairman of Council, Prof. Adebayo Ninalowo. This was as the governor adopted the Visitation Panel’s Report, and ordered a fresh process for the appointment of Vice-Chancellor for the institution. Sanwo-Olu, however, directed the […]
News

Pantami: FG ready to unbundle NIPOST

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Ndubuisi Ugah   The Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, has said all assets of the Nigerian Postal Services (NIPOST) scattered all over the country would be fully utilised to maximise revenue generation for the emerging business enterprises.   The ministry, which said it was 90 per cent ready to unbundle the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica