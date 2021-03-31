City Life

Enugu gunning for its first flyover

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma Comment(0)

Enugu, the capital of Enugu State, nicknamed ‘the Coal City State’ due to the discovery of coal at the Ogbete mine in 1909, is the political capital of not only the old Eastern Region but also the present South East geopolitical zone of the country.

It is a city well planned with the best network of internal roads and streets within the region, courtesy of former Premier of Easter Region, Dr. Michael Okpara. No wonder till date, Enugu remains home for the ‘who’s who’ in Igbo land, also owing to its ambience and status as the most secured state in the region.

Aside from the four flyovers across the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway which terminated at the intersection known as ‘Naira Triangle’ along Enugu-Abakaliki road; there is no flyover in the Enugu metropolis. With the burgeoning population and city expansion over the years, residents of the state have been experiencing terrible traffic congestions and hold ups at nearly every roundabout and intersections in recent years. Indeed, many busy intersections and roundabouts have been fingered as requiring flyovers to ease the gridlock in such places.

They are Mayor Bus Stop along ever busy Agbani Road, the Holy Ghost/Chris Chemist Bus stops along the Ogbete Main Market, the ‘New Haven Junction, Abakpa junction, T-Junction along Nike road, and Eke-Obinagu junction by NNPC depot, Emene, along Enugu-Abakaliki Expressway, among others. It was therefore with great excitement that residents of Enugu received the announcement by the state government last year that a flyover would be constructed at the intractable Abakpa Nike/Nike Lake/T-Junction road, in Enugu East Local Government Area of the state. But still, many received the news with doubts, apparently with the feeling that it was the usual unfulfilled promises associated with governments in Nigeria over the ages.

However, not only that the Enugu State Government under the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi made a provision for the flyover in the 2021 budget but the state government announced the official take off of the construction work on the project on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. The project is expected to cost about N3.6 billion.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, who spoke when he inspected the project site’s readiness for work commencement, alongside the Commissioners for Works and Infrastructure and Housing, Engr. Greg Nnaji and Hon. Vitus Okechi, respectively, declared the desire of the state government, in completing the project before the end of the Ugwuanyi administration. Aroh reiterated the government’s order, announcing a shutdown of the road by midnight of Monday, March 8, stands. He directed road users to make use of the designated alternative routes to avoid disturbing the construction workers.

The Commissioner for Information noted that he led a state government delegation to also inspect the construction yard of the company handling the flyover, IDC Construction Limited, adding that all was now set for the commencement of the project in earnest.

He added that the contractor assured them that he would deliver the project before the end of 2021. The Information Commissioner said the flyover project, when completed, would ease traffic gridlock in the area. Also speaking, the Works Commissioner, Nnaji, stated that the contractor had been fully mobilized and was ready for the take-off of the project, pointing out that five roads have been designated for public use as diversions.

Ugwuanyi had inspected the designated road diversions to ensure their accessibility and readiness prior to closure of the Nike Lake/T-Junction Road for construction work. Clarifying further, the Information Commissioner, Aroh, noted that the state government has erected road signs and massive billboards to redirect motorists and road users accordingly, in the affected areas.

“Part of our responsibility is to once more inform the people that we are shutting down this road by 12 midnight; we have created five diversions; the announcements have been there in the radio; at the point of each diversion, we have put road signs; we are not stopping at that, we are going to put bigger billboards; we are going to ensure that our people don’t suffer too much while this massive work is going on,” Aroh said. According to the Works Commissioner: “Our responsibility in the next 48 hours is to ensure that work starts in earnest.

Three links to T-Junction would be closed by 12 midnight today; part of why we are here is to see the preparedness of the contractor. Over there, you can see the concrete blockages; by tomorrow, the actual setting out will begin. “The state government has been very proactive in planning for this construction; mid last year, we commissioned the first by-pass, Nike Road by-pass, it is in anticipa-tion that we will do this project. From just after Nike Road, you head to Umuchigbo, Harmony Estate layout, Adoration Pilgrimage Centre and Orie Emene. It is one of the major roads that will take traffic, especially articulated vehicles. We advise all articulated vehicles to take that route.

“Then, if you are coming from NOWAS, get to Zenith Bank, UBA, you go left, then at a Roundabout, you turn and hit Dental Technology, then you tee off to Bishop Shanahan, that is on the left axis. You now meet Ugbene 2, Ugbo Ndafe, then to the Local Government Headquarters.

“If you are also coming from the Timber, very close to where we are now, we have recently put some culverts to ensure that people pass, in anticipation that this project will go through; when you pass through that place, you go through Igwe Edward Nnaji Palace, you now come to the Development Centre, you take the Old Road, and still hit Umuchigbo.

“If you are coming from Abakpa Nike, Nike Grammar School, you cross the bridge, you come to St. Theresa, you tee off to the right, to Ogwuago. From Ogwuago, you go down to Ugwuaku Layout, you are at the same Nike Lake Harmony bypass. “The collector road, the main road that takes all the traffic, we took a proactive measure to make sure that the road was done; you can now see the relevance, the vision of the Enugu State Government in doing things in order. That road was given a priority and it is now living up to expectations.”

The project manager of IDC, Mr. Youssef Zghaib, said the company was ready to hit the ground running, assuring that. We were awarded this project with the duration of one year, but we promise to do our best to deliver within less than one year for sure. “We don’t want to reach the deadline; with the promise that the funds are available, for sure we will try to deliver before the end of 2021. We deliver projects on time; we have the machines; what you see here is a very small sample of what you will see in the next two weeks.”

In a remark, the Chairman of Enugu East Local Government Area, Hon. Alex Ugwu, commended Ugwuanyi for the landmark project, stressing: “Our able governor has done all the needful. The contractor will now go to the site. Any structure he marks, we will inform the owner to remove it.” Meanwhile, some concerned citizens who spoke on condition of anonymity while commending the state government for the project, expressed some doubts about the ability of the contractor and government supervisors in delivering a quality project as and when due.

“A project of this magnitude would need to begin with the end in mind, that’s being proactive. Government can budget a lot of money for projects but if not managed efficiently and effectively, it could still fail, and when this sort of project fails, the bulk of the blame would go to our governor. Nobody will be interested at that point of failure whom the Contractor was or those expected to supervise the project. All fingers would point to the governor. “Aside the above highlights on Project Management, we have the issues of Quality Assurance and Quality Control as other critical ingredients required for any project to succeed.

“Finally, it is my hope that those whose existing structures are located along the way of this necessary Flyover Bridge would have been long notified and compensated where applicable, especially if they obtained building approvals from the local council authority in the past. Where this is not the case, the government should take adequate steps in relocating and compensating them as real-work commences today.” There are also those who are worried that the contractor is the same contractor that handled the three flyovers in Awka, Anambra State, which are already showing signs of separation and structural weakness.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
City Life

At war over local content

Posted on Author PAULINE ONYIBE

A cold war is brewing between the Bayelsa State chapter of the Iron and Steel Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ISSSAN), a refining company, and regulator of the local content in the oil and gas industry in Nigeria. Reason: ISSSAN believes that its members are being sidelined in the award of contracts meant for Nigerians […]
City Life Mega City

Murder at dawn on the farm

Posted on Author ter graduation also failed to provide him with security; hence he and his wife had to be killed like fowls in the heart of the bush where they had gone to search for greener pastures for their family. Their lifeless bodies were discovered and hurriedly buried for whatever reason best known to the family and government, without any form of investigation. “Though the manner in which Onya and his wife were hurriedly buried is unsatisfactory, the best thing to do now is to seek justice for the slain couple.” She added: “It's comforting to hear that the governor of Ebonyi State has ordered for full scale investigation. Therefore, I hope and sincerely pray that those charged with that will do the needful by bringing the culprit or culprits to book. The State police command while confirming the murder of the couple, described their death as mystery. According to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Loveth Odah, blood was only seen coming out from the ear of Ngozi and that she was four months pregnant. She said: “Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Onya–Oko went to Amata Oziza farmland to farm on Thursday and according to the DPO at Afikpo, they had a hut already prepared in the farm that anytime they work and get tired, they will sit down there and rest. Throughout that Thursday, they did not come back home. “According to the DPO, the family members came to the station on Friday morning reporting that Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Onya– Oko went to the farm and did not return home. He said he had to leave everything he was doing in line with our mandate of safeguarding lives and property and rushed with them to the farmland. To his greatest surprise, the couple was lying down side by side peacefully as if they were sleeping. He touched them and found out that they were already dead.”

  Murder at dawn on the farm     Who killed Joseph Oko Onya and his pregnant wife, Ngozi? This is the question begging for answer in Afikpo ancient city, Ebonyi State, since the sad end of the couple inside their rice farm. UCHENNA INYA writes     The inability of security agents to unravel […]
City Life Mega City

Communities at war over piece of land

Posted on Author Lateef Dada

The communal clash between Erin-Osun and Ilobu in Irepodun local government of Osun state over a disputed land has created fears and tensions in the minds of residents of the two communities.   The crisis ensued on Saturday, February 6, 2021 with more than 50 houses burnt by the angry youths in the two communities […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica