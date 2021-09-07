Education

Enugu: House passes bill to establish education varsity

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

Enugu State House of Assembly has passed into law the bill establishing the Enugu State University of Education to be located at Ihe in Awgu Local Government Area of the state.

 

The bill was introduced for the third and final reading last Friday by the Leader of the House, Hon. Ikechukwu Ezugwu. With the passage of the bill into law the stage is now set for the establishment and take-off of the university after the state Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi assents to it.

 

The establishment of the university, according to the state government, would be a fulfillment of a campaign promise made to the people of Awgu Local Government Area by the governor, who had since released a take-off grant for the university.

 

During the final debate on the bill, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi put the question whether or not to pass the bill to the lawmakers and it was unanimously passed.

 

The Executive Bill, now passed, will go back to the Governor for assent in order to become law.

 

Some stakeholders, including residents of the host community, who were at the House to witness the deliberations and passage of the bill, praised the Governor, the Speaker and Leader of the House, as well as the other lawmakers representing Awgu Constituency, Hon. Jane Eneh and Hon. Johnson Chukwuobasi for the university project.

 

Meanwhile, the governor had stated that he wanted a specialist institution that would train high level teaching manpower at all levels in the state.

 

The state government had initially announced that the Enugu College of Education would be relocated to Ihe, but the State Executive Council (SEC) on the prompting of the governor approved a new and independent University of Education for Ihe.

 

Governor Ugwuanyi said that the move to upgrade the college to a full-fledged university of education is “to fully serve the training needs of teachers in the state and beyond.”

