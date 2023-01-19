Metro & Crime

Enugu housewife remanded in prison for allegedly killing 9-year-old house help

An Enugu Chief Magistrates’ Court Grade 1, presided over by Mrs. U.I. Jideofor, Thursday remanded Mrs. Ujunwa Ugwuoke, in the Enugu Correctional Centre, for the alleged murder of nine-year-old Precious Korshima.

The charge No. MEN/14C/2023 – Commissioner of Police vs Ugwuoke Ujunwa, was read to the accused person in English and interpreted and explained to her in Igbo.

Count No. 1 states: “That you Ugwuoke Ujunwa ‘f’ and others now at large on the 9th day of November 2022, at about 0900hours at No. 2, Fidelity Estate Okpara Avenue, Enugu, in Enugu North Magisterial District, did conspire among yourselves to commit felony to wit; murder and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 494 of the Criminal Code, Cap 30, Vol. 11 Revised Laws of Enugu State of Nigeria 2004”.

Count 2: “That you Ugwuoke Ujunwa ‘f’ and others now at large on the same date, time and place in the aforementioned Magisterial District did unlawfully kill Precious James Korshima ‘f’ aged 9 years by beating her all over her body with stick which caused her death and dumped and set her corpse ablaze in a refuse dump site at Ugbo Nwagidi village, Enugwu-Uno Ituku, and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 274(1) of the Criminal Code, Cap 30, Vol. 11 Revised Laws of Enugu State of Nigeria 2004.”

Inspector Bonaventure Nnadozie, appeared for the prosecution while Olu Omotayo Esq. President of Civil Rights Realisation and Advancement Network (CRRAN), held watching brief for the family of the deceased.

Inspector Nnadozie, thereafter, tendered the three original case files in respect of the case and applied that the 12 witnesses listed in the case file be bound over to testify at the High Court to give evidence.

The Court admitted the three case files and exhibits. The three case files comprised of case files from New Haven Police Station, Anti-kidnapping Base, and that of Homicide Section State CID, Enugu.

The Court held that it lacked jurisdiction to try the murder case and bound over the 12 witnesses in the sum of four hundred thousand Naira to give evidence at the High Court when called upon to do so.

The accused was ordered to be remanded at the Correctional Center Enugu and the Police case files admitted as exhibits ordered to be transferred to the office of the Attorney General for Advice.

The case was adjourned to March 2, 2023.

 

