Enugu: Husband pours hot water on lactating wife’s breasts

A Ghanaian, Emmanuel Opoku, at the weekend in Enugu, Enugu State, reportedly poured hot water on the breasts of his nursing wife.

 

The incident occurred at their residence, Akwuke, in Enugu South Local Government Area of the state.

 

A good Samaritan reported the incident to an Enugu-based human rights organisation, Women Aids Collective (WACOL).

 

The development came barely 10 days after a couple was arrested for torturing a 10-year-old maid, allegedly inserting pepper in her private parts and attempting to drive a six-inch nail into her head.

 

The Executive Director and founder of WACOL, Prof. Joy Ezeilo, who informed journalists of the hot water incident, said the Ghanaian was reported to have been torturing and abusing his wife referred to as Mrs. K. Ezeilo said after receiving the latest report, WACOL quickly reached out to the victim “who is a mother of two boys”.

 

She said: “The victim narrated to WACOL that Mr. Emmanuel Opoku was in the habit of physically and verbally abusing her, denying her and the children necessities and always torturing her unprovoked. ”

 

The recent incident happened when she asked him for money to prepare food for the family, he blatantly refused and while she was making pap for the three months’ old baby, he proceeded to pour the hot water on her breasts.

 

“Mrs. K has been in excruciating pain. She stated that whenever she tries to breastfeed the baby her breast will start bleeding profusely.”

 

Ezeilo added that after the victim’s counselling session with the WACOL legal team, a complaint was filed and the team forwarded a petition to the Police Area Commander to investigate the matter and ensure the arrest of Opoku.

 

She said: “On receipt of the petition, the Area Commander promptly issued a warrant of arrest against the perpetrator.

