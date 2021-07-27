News

Enugu in Diaspora celebrates Ugwuanyi, school children in style

The Enugu State Diaspora Community has commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for providing the enabling environment and for mobilising indigenes of the state resident abroad for direct foreign investments (FDI) in the state.

 

Speaking on behalf of the community when they  embarked on an outreach programme in schools across the three senatorial districts of the state to commemorate this year’s National Diaspora Day celebration, Special Adviser to the Governor on Diaspora Matters, Mrs. Olangwa Ezekwu, expressed the delight of Enugu in Diaspora towards the governor’s support to them as well as his untiring efforts in driving direct foreign investments in the state.

 

Ezekwu said Enugu Diaspora community, during the three-day National Diaspora Day Outreach Programme targeted at children in nursery and primary schools, distributed anti-malaria and deworming medication, mosquito nets, school bags, writing materials, facemasks and hand sanitiser, among others. They also sensitised the school children on COVID- 19 and its prevention.

 

“We will continue to reach the remaining local government areas that we were not able to visit. We want to thank our Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for all the support his administration has been giving to the Diaspora community.”

 

 

