News Top Stories

Enugu: Justice Eya panel submits report on Oruku crisis

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

…as Gov. Ugwuanyi assures on diligent study, expeditious implementation

 

The Justice Harold Eya-led Judicial Commission of Inquiry, recently constituted by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, to investigate and ascertain the remote and immediate causes of the communal crisis in Oruku Community of Nkanu East Local Government Area of the state, yesterday, submitted its report to the governor.

 

Gov. Ugwuanyi, in the wake of the Oruku crisis, which led to the killing of the traditional ruler of the community, late Igwe Emmanuel Chidiebere Mba, inaugurated the 5-man panel, with a view to finding a lasting peace in the area and preventing similar crisis in future.

 

The governor urged the people of Oruku Community to stay the course of peace, which his administration has striven to entrench and nurture in the state.

 

Submitting the report, the Chairman of the Commission, Justice Eya, thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for his firm commitment to the sustenance of peace and development in Enugu State. The Chairman expressed optimism that the findings and recommendations of the panel will go a long way to bringing lasting peace and security in Oruku, pointing out that “this is yet another peace-building initiative of Your Excellency in Oruku Community of Nkanu East LGA of Enugu State”. He added that the Commission’s report is the beginning of another phase in the annals of the ethnographic configuration known as Oruku Community, stressing that “our gathering here will turn out to be the beginning of a new phase of the community’s corporate existence”. Justice Eya disclosed that “the Oruku crisis was a matter of ego tussle among the elites that brought in the youth and tore them apart”. Receiving the report,  Gov. Ugwuanyi expressed delight that the Commission has completed its assignment within the remit of its terms of reference.

 

The governor said that his administration will expeditiously and diligently study the report, accept and implement as appropriate. He hoped that the findings and recommendations of the Commission, as well as the consequential government action will restore peace and order to the community. While thanking the members of the Commission for the gravitas they brought to bear on the task,

 

Gov. Ugwuanyi appreciated the people of Oruku for the support and cooperation they availed the panel in the course of the assignment. Other members of the Commission were HRH Igwe Amb. Lawrence Agubuzu, Prof. Den Chris Onah, Barr. Anthony Ogbu, Dr. Mrs. Chinwe Onah, Dr. Godwin Anigbo (Secretary) and Barr. Paschal Okoloagu (Counsel for the Commission).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Top Stories

JUST IN: First person receives Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

Posted on Author Reporter

  A 90-year-old woman has become the first person to be given a Covid jab as part of the mass vaccination programme being rolled out across the UK. Margaret Keenan, who turns 91 next week, said it was the “best early birthday present”. She was given the injection at 06:31 GMT – the first of […]
News Top Stories

Pension investment in FG’s securities drops by N380bn

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

COVID-19 hinders employers’ remittances   Total assets now N10.57trn   The effect of ravaging Coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on pension fund investment by Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs).   The situation has seen investment in Federal Government securities drop by as much as N380 billion between January and April this year.   The total […]
News

US: AstraZeneca may have used outdated info in vaccine trial

Posted on Author Reporter

  Results from a U.S. trial of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine may have used “outdated information,” U.S. federal health officials said early Tuesday. The Data and Safety Monitoring Board said in a statement that it was concerned that AstraZeneca may have provided an incomplete view of the efficacy data, reports The Associated Press. AstraZeneca reported Monday that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica