Enugu: Kidnappers of APC chieftain demand ransom, as Police Commissioner orders rescue

The gunmen, who invaded the office of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State on Tuesday, killing two members and kidnapping a party chieftain, have reportedly made contact to demand an undisclosed amount of money.

This is even as the state Commissioner of Police, Abubakar Lawal, on Wednesday declared a manhunt for the perpetrators after visiting the scene of the incident.

The gunmen had invaded the party office around 6pm, at a time members of Ward 3 Obeagu Awkunanaw were holding a reconciliatory meeting.

The State Police Commissioner also visited one of the seriously injured victims in the hospital where he is receiving treatment.

A source in the know of developments surrounding the incident and who pleaded not to be mentioned told journalists that the abductors of Mike Ogbonna, who happens to be the chairman of the party in the local government, have made contacts to disclose undisclosed amounts of money running into millions of naira.

The CP ordered the immediate launch of discreet investigation, rescue of Mike Ogbonna (alias ‘Okwadike’), alleged to have been abducted to an unknown destination during the invasion, and the manhunt of the assailants, who are said to have shot sporadically and murdered two male members of the Party, one Kelvin Nnaemeka Ezeoha (former Enugu South LGA APC Chairman) and Chidera Ogaba, as well as seriously injured one other.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, Daniel Ndukwe, said the victims were immediately moved to a nearby hospital, where Kelvin Nnaemeka Ezeoha and Chidera Ogaba, were both confirmed dead by doctors and deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy, while the injured victim is responding to treatment.

While assuring that no stone would be left unturned in fishing out perpetrators of the heinous crime, the Commissioner urged political parties in the state and their members, to ensure they timely notify the Command of their meetings or other political activities, to enable it plan and ensure adequate security coverage of such events, in order to avert untoward incidents of this nature.

 

