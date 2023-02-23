Enugu Killings: LP Calls For Postponement Of Enugu East Election

The leadership of the Labour Party (LP) wants the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to postpone Saturday’s Senatorial election in Enugu East, to enable it to replace its assassinated senatorial candidate, Oyibo Chukwu.

The National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure, in a statement issued on Thursday, noted that Enugu State is one of the states where the party enjoys maximum support.

Abure stated that the assassinated candidate was on course to win the Enugu East senatorial election before his gruesome murder.

“We, therefore believe that INEC should not allow people to benefit or win an election through other means particularly, by silencing a candidate who is loved by his people.

“We insist that this development if allowed will have major consequences in the political development in Nigeria. No electoral victory is worth the life of any person and our institutions must not allow this to become a norm,” he added.

The National Chairman recalled the series of attacks on LP candidates and supporters across the country.

“The national leadership of the Labour Party is disturbed by the level of attack on its candidates, officials, and supporters across the nation.

“We condemn the act and we call on the security agents to be on top of the matter. It is becoming a tradition where people attack our candidates all over the country,” he said.

Abure recalled that LP senatorial candidate in Ebonyi South, Linus Okorie was kidnapped on his way to his house, in Ebonyi State on October 16, 2022 “allegedly by the personnel of the South East Vigilante outfit, Ebubeagu. He was tortured, incarcerated and denied his basic right for weeks.

“I want to also recall what happened to our party in Anambra State when our governorship candidate, Hon. Obiora Agbasimelo was kidnapped at the heart of the campaign and as I speak, nothing has been heard about him.

“Our women leader in Kaduna State was also brutally murdered. Two more persons were also killed in that state.

“Only recently our campaign rally in Lagos was attacked and several of our members were injured and their properties vandalised.

“We also gathered that one of the victims of that mindless attack was amputated a few days ago.

“This killing in Enugu State is the climax of it all. This is certainly a threat to democracy and to the 2023 general election, where candidates are not secured and are killed,” Abure said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...