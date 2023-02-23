News

Enugu Killings: LP Calls For Postponement Of Enugu East Election

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)
  1. The leadership of the Labour Party (LP) wants the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to postpone Saturday’s Senatorial election in Enugu East, to enable it to replace its assassinated senatorial candidate, Oyibo Chukwu.

The National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure, in a statement issued on Thursday, noted that Enugu State is one of the states where the party enjoys maximum support.

Abure stated that the assassinated candidate was on course to win the Enugu East senatorial election before his gruesome murder.

“We, therefore believe that INEC should not allow people to benefit or win an election through other means particularly, by silencing a candidate who is loved by his people.

“We insist that this development if allowed will have major consequences in the political development in Nigeria. No electoral victory is worth the life of any person and our institutions must not allow this to become a norm,” he added.

The National Chairman recalled the series of attacks on LP candidates and supporters across the country.

“The national leadership of the Labour Party is disturbed by the level of attack on its candidates, officials, and supporters across the nation.

“We condemn the act and we call on the security agents to be on top of the matter. It is becoming a tradition where people attack our candidates all over the country,” he said.

Abure recalled that LP senatorial candidate in Ebonyi South, Linus Okorie was kidnapped on his way to his house, in Ebonyi State on October 16, 2022 “allegedly by the personnel of the South East Vigilante outfit, Ebubeagu. He was tortured, incarcerated and denied his basic right for weeks.

“I want to also recall what happened to our party in Anambra State when our governorship candidate, Hon. Obiora Agbasimelo was kidnapped at the heart of the campaign and as I speak, nothing has been heard about him.

“Our women leader in Kaduna State was also brutally murdered. Two more persons were also killed in that state.

“Only recently our campaign rally in Lagos was attacked and several of our members were injured and their properties vandalised.

“We also gathered that one of the victims of that mindless attack was amputated a few days ago.

“This killing in Enugu State is the climax of it all. This is certainly a threat to democracy and to the 2023 general election, where candidates are not secured and are killed,” Abure said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NCC to generate over N500bn in 2023 from 5G spectrums

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Chukwu David, ABUJ The Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), yesterday, said it has projected to generate over N500 billion for the Federal Government next year.   The Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Prof Umar Danbatta, disclosed this while making a presentation at the ongoing interactive session between the Senate Committee on Finance and the revenue […]
News

Army: Joint security operation clears ESN camps in Anambra, Enugu

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

…as troops nab kidnap suspects in Benue The Nigerian Army has said that a joint operation involving the military and sister security agencies, has resulted in the clearance of suspected elements of the Eastern Security Network (ESN)/IPOB from some ‘infested’ locations in Anambra and Enugu states. Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, […]
News

Edo teachers cry out over slashing of February salaries by govt

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

Edo State public school teachers have accused the Edo State Government of slashing their February salary due to the strike declared by their umbrella body, the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT). The NUT had directed their members to embark on a strike over non-implementation of a series of demands by the teachers, which was later […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica