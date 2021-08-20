Metro & Crime

Enugu LG boss, family escape death as 3-storey building collapses

Vice Chairman of Aninri LGA, Enugu State and Hon. Ndukwe Okechukwu Bamidele and his family escaped unhurt as a three-storey
building under construction collapsed at Nweke Okuzu Street, Ugbene two, Abakpa Nike, Enugu.

The building is located behind the popular Timber Market, Abakpa Nike Enugu.

A resident of the area said that almost all the materials needed to for the windows and doors were already inside the building.

The affected building is said to have been has been abandoned for years following the death of the owner about two years ago.

The house had no legal occupants but was inhabited illegally by some people which we gathered had left the place less than one week before the incident.

Though the cause of the mishap is still hazy residents of the area attributed it to a faulty foundation.

The collapsed structure affected two nearby structures including the house of Hon. Ndukwe Okechukwu Bamidele, the Deputy Chairman of Aninri Council area that was greatly damaged.

The deputy chairman narrated that he would have lost three of children to the ugly incident of not for God’s miracle.

“My children were in the parlour doing a mathematics assignment I gave them to do. They went to their mother who’s in one of the rooms to get help in the assignment and this thing happened.

“As you can see, my parlour and the adjourning rooms were completely shattered by the collapsed building which entered my own compound.

“This is a huge loss to me but I’m grateful to God that my children and wife came out without a scratch,” Hon. Ndukwe said.

A fishpond with over 500 ready-to-sell fish was completely submerged by the collapsed building. The pond belongs to the wife of the Deputy Council Chairman.

The fence of an adjourning compound was also affected by the collapsed structure.

Fortunately, there was no loss of life but property worth millions of naira was lost.

