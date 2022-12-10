Metro & Crime

Enugu lover boy kills sugar mummy, disappears with her Camry

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Enugu State Police Command working with their counterpart in Imo State Command, have arrested one Osuagwu Chidubem (male) at Nekede Owerri, while attempting to sell a Toyota Corolla car he stole from his older female lover, one Amarachi Chukwu aged 32, after killing her.

The suspect according to the Enugu police committed the crime on 01/11/2022 at the deceased residence at Meniru, Awkunanaw, Enugu.

”Investigation revealed that the suspect and his cohort at large, had in the morning hours of the said date conspired and visited the residence of the victim, attempted to take her Toyota Corolla key, which she resisted.

“Consequently, they were said to have tied her hands, legs and mouth with clothes; locked her inside the house and drove away in her car.”

According to the Enugu State police public Relations Officer PPRO, Daniel Ndukwe, DSP, who disclosed this in a statement made available to Newsmen Friday night: “Her decomposing remains were, however, found in the said apartment on 04/11/2022, after the door was forced opened by Police Operatives serving in Ikirike Police Division of the Command, following the receipt of a report that an offensive odour was oozing out of the apartment.

“The Operatives evacuated the remains to the hospital, where doctors confirmed her dead and the corpse deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

“The suspect was consequently arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation and has been remanded in Custodial Centre custody till further hearing of case.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Owner arraigned for 12 passengers’ death in boat accident

Posted on Author John Chikezie

An Ikeja High Court, Lagos, yesterday remanded Mr. Elebiju Happiness, owner of a boat involved in an accident in which 12 passengers lost their lives. Happiness, the owner of Mount Zion transport, was arraigned on a 10-count charge of involuntary manslaughter before Justice Josephine Oyefeso.   The state prosecutor and the Director of Public Prosecution […]
Metro & Crime

Supreme Court judges drop to 13 as another one retires

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The number of Nigeria’s Supreme Court judges has dropped to 13, widely coming short of the court’s full complement of 21 justices as stipulated in the Constitution, by eight. The number had spiralled down from 20 that it was in November 2020, less than two years ago, to 14 in June this year, with the sudden […]
Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Gowon Estate residents petition Police, NDLEA, others

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Residents of Gowon Estate Extension, Ipaja have called on the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi to come to their rescue as suspected foreign motorcycle riders have taken over the community.   The residents in a save our soul letter to the Command said some motorcycle riders who they believetobeforeignersareselling harddrugs, engagingincriminal activities […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica