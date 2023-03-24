Enugu: LP candidate, Edeoga, rejects guber result, heads to court

Labour Party candidate in the just concluded governorship election in Enugu, Chijioke Edeoga, has rejected the result which announced Peter Mbah of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as winner. Addressing a press conference in Enugu yesterday, Edeoga said: “I want to thank the good people of Enugu State who were involved in this political process to see that the will of our people is determined electorally. The will of our people was made manifest in the few elections that have happened.

“First of all, in the National Assembly elections the Labour Party recorded 7 out of 8 wins. Right now, we have 7 out of 8 House of Representatives seats; we have two out of three Senate seats, the third one we are in court and we are certain that we are going to get it because the rigging that gave the PDP victory was manifest.

“Out of 24 members of the House of Assembly, Labour now has 14, with more to be added when a few shenanigans that were introduced by the INEC electoral officers are resolved. So, electorally, Enugu State has become a Labour Party state. It is a thing of joy and I thank the good people of Enugu State for giving the Labour Party this resounding victory. “Of course, it flows from what I just said above that the outcome of the governorship election as announced by the INEC after three or four days of delay does not flow along with what I have just enumerated.

“The outcome of the guber election, which was handed over to the PDP, with a margin of 3000 votes, is not consistent with the electoral victories that were recorded by the Labour Party. “One can say clearly that this outcome is not in consonance with the wishes and aspirations of the people of Enugu State and their democratic intentions.”

