Enugu: Man Strangles Friend To Death, Buries Him In Shallow Grave

This statement was confirmed by DSP Daniel Ndukwe, the Police Public Relations Officer, at Enugu State Police Command on Monday

According to Ndukwe who said, “The suspect and the deceased, had on the said date, travelled from Ogidi, Anambra State, to the mentioned location to visit one Onyeka Edeh (male and a native doctor).

“However, during the night hours, the duo left their host’s house for an unknown destination.

“A search was conducted, but they were not found until the following morning, when the suspect was arrested at Obe community in the same LGA, by Police Operatives serving in Nkanu West Division of Enugu State Command, with the assistance of citizens, while he was attempting to escape back to Ogidi, Anambra State.

“The suspect confessed to the crime, stating that he strangled the victim to death and buried him in a shallow grave in the bush, where his remains were exhumed and deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy. He added.

“The case was, thereafter, transferred to the Homicide Section of the State CID Enugu, where the investigation into the case was consolidated, concluded and the suspect arraigned and remanded accordingly for further hearing.”