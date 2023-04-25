Enugu: Mbah Names 64-Member Transition C’ttee

Ahead of the May 29, handover, the Enugu State Governor-elect, Dr. Peter Mbah, has named Ike Chioke, Dr. Joe Abah, Prof. Chidi Onyia, Prof Chinedu Nebo and 60 others to his Transition Committee. The Committee includes inter- nationally-recognised technocrats, good governance, transparency and accountability advocates, financial and management experts, entrepreneurs, as well as tech and innovation specialists.

The Governor- elect said the Transition Committee would help articulate and fine-tune the incoming administration’s “implementable and impactful development plan” when it assumes office in May. The Transition Committee members, as contained in a statement issued on Monday by the head of the Peter Mbah Media Office, Dan Nwomeh, will streamline the State development plan in line with Mbah’s “Social Charter” with Ndi Enugu.

The Charter aims at repositioning the state as one of the top three states in Nigeria in terms of Gross Domestic Product per capita, while addressing poverty, unemployment, and insecurity. The committee will be chaired by Ike Chioke, an engineer, renowned investment banker, and Group Managing Director of Afrinvest (West Africa) Ltd.

He is also the President of the Association of Issuing Houses of Nigeria, Chief Executive Officer of Triple-A Infrastructure Nigeria Ltd, and Chairman of Royal Exchange General Insurance Company. Mr. Chioke has over 30 years of experience in the banking industry, project and structured finance, debt and equity capital markets, media, telecommunications, financial services, and industrial reform.

Other committee members are the Country Director of DAI Nigeria, an international development company and former Director-General of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms in Nigeria, Dr. Joe Abah; the Managing Director of United Kingdom Nigeria Infrastructure Advisory Facility (UK-NIAF), Prof Chidi Onyia; a former Minister of Power, Prof.

Chinedu Nebo; a former Chief Executive Officer of Pricewaterhouse Coopers Nigeria and West Africa and current Chairman of Execution Edge, Ken Igbokwe; a former Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ogbonna Onovo; a former Executive Director at First Bank and Founder, Krys- tle Group, Mrs. Christy Okoye.

The Transition Committee members include the Director, Industrial and Trade Development at the African Development Bank (AFDB), Dr. Abdu Mukhtar; the Director, Africa Growth Initiative at the Brookings Institutions, Dr. Aloysius Ardu; a renowned transporter and university proprietor, Chief Dr. Sam Onyishi; President of the Institute of Software Practitioners of Nigeria, Mr. Chinenye Mba-Uzoukwu; a former Commissioner at the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission and Co- Founder, Excredite, Mr. Eyo Ekpo; former CEO at Neconde Gas, Engr. Frank Edozie; the Group CEO, PanAfrican Capital Holdings Ltd, Chris Oshiafi, and foreign direct investment promoter, Mr. Andrew Thorburn.