Enugu medical students laud Ugwuanyi for setting up SUMAS

Medical students in Enugu State under the auspices of Enugu State Medical Students’ Association (ESUMSA) have expressed their deepest appreciation and commendation to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his foresight and steadfastness towards the establishment of the State University of Medical and Applied Sciences (SUMAS), Igbo-Eno, which was recently licensed by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

The medical students, who gave the commendation when they visited Governor Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, yesterday said they were delighted that the new university will promote medical education in the state in particular and Nigeria in general. Speaking on behalf of the students, ESUMSA President, Chinaza Ndubuisi Ekwueme, added that; “This new medical university will not only serve as a means of uplifting the destitute, indigent and poor masses, but it will also stand as a pillar to uplift more civil servants.” Ekwueme commended the governor for the massive projects going on at the permanent site of the university as well as the newly completed 5km access road linking the institution with the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), stressing that the feat is a demonstration.

 

