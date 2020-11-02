News

Enugu monarchs, others push for implementation of 2014 Confab’s resolutions

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

Traditional rulers and some stakeholders in Enugu State at the weekend appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to set processes in motion towards implementing the 2014 National Conference resolutions with a view to restructuring Nigeria.

 

The leaders made the appeal during a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama. Onyeama said that the meeting aimed at resolving pending issues was at the instance of the president as President Muhammadu Buhari was committed to reforming the police as well as putting the country on the path of sustainable growth.

 

“The president as a listening father had acceded to the demands of the peaceful protesters, and it is sad that the protest was hijacked by people with ulterior motives,” he said.

 

 

The minister stressed that having moved round to assess the extent of damage on private and public utilities as well as loss of lives recorded during the protests, “we are the losers.”

 

The parley which entitled ‘The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Stakeholders Critical Engagements with Enugu State Youths on #ENDSARS Protest,’ speakers were unanimous in the opinion that the country needed to be restructured in order to get the best out of the various peoples of Nigeria.

 

The traditional ruler of Oduma Community, Igwe Godwin Nwanjoku, said that the need for a full restructure of the country had become more compelling following the events of the past few weeks. Nwanjoku said that it was sad that a peaceful protest that was anchored on police brutality turned violent.

 

He, however, said that the development showed how frustrated Nigerians had grown about the quality of governance.

 

The monarch said that the only way to avert future occurrence of such ugly development was to restructure and cede more responsibilities to the various federating units that would emerge. “We appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari for making this type of interaction which is the first  of its kind possible.

 

“However, we want those who work closely with him to advise him to look into the report of the national confab of 2014 and implement it to avoid future occurrence of this type of protest,” Nwanjoku said. Another stakeholder, Prof. Fab Onah said that excessive control from the centre had made certain policies and programmes of the Federal Government ineffective.

