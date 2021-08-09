Enugu monarchs task women on protection of public infrastructure

The Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers has called for the participation of women in the protection of public amenities within their communities.

The royal fathers said women could do this by also being vigilant and conscious of strangers and what is happening around them.

The Chairman of the council, Igwe Lawrence Agubuzu, gave the advice yesterday while speaking with women at their annual AugustmeetingheldatChrist theKingCatholicParish, Ezema Olo, in Ezeagu Local Government Area of the state.

Like this: Like Loading...