Enugu no longer one-party state – Ogbu

Princess Ada Ogbu is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Enugu East Senatorial District. In this interview with KENNETH OFOMA, she boasts that she will defeat her opponents as votes will count for the first time in Enugu State because of the new Electoral Act

You’re running for the Enugu East Senatorial District currently occupied by former a governor of the state, Chimaroke Nnamani, , and who is also running for the third term on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), What gives you the courage that you will match him?

As far as I’m concerned, there are 18 parties approved by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to run for election in our senatorial zone and out of that 18, I believe that eight or nine of them are fielding candidates to fill the seat of Enugu East.

So, I have eight or nine opponents. I don’t like to dwell on any particular one person. I believe all of us have equal chances to win so long as our names are on the ballot. The choice is up to the voters to vote who they feel is the best to represent them and I know that come February 2023, voters in Enugu East will choose me because I’m the best candidate out of all of us running for the election.

I’m the one who has gone round the zone. I have visited every local government area in the district and have taken my message to the hinterland. I know the people and they know me and they see me, they have heard me, they know the person who will bring back whatever is due to them in Abuja. So I believe I will have victory over all the other nine contestants in this race.

The PDP is considered the dominant party in Enugu State; how do you think you will win in the first election you’re going to contest, especially with such a formidable opponent?

Like I said, I’d like to give respect to all the other contestants in this race. In the past, I will say that yes, PDP controlled and dominated the politics of Enugu State because there has never really been an election in the state. Right now, the new Electoral Act has changed all that. We now have power going back to the voters, so the votes will count.

For the first time since 1999 Enugu State will have an election; the new Electoral Act has put back power in the hands of the voters. You know how voters are; when they feel that the votes will not count people will become complacent, they won’t come out.

Now, I have seen enthusiasm, we have all seen the upsurge in the registration in our zone as all over the country; people have woken up, people have seen the light, people want a change, people want power to be able to determine who represents them and I know with that power, they will vote for me.

It’s my first election but also I’m the most qualified because I’m the one that care about the people. I’m the one who cares about their needs, I’m the one who knows what they need, I’m the one who have gone around to talk to them, feel their pulse, feel their pain and they are speaking to me.

There are insinuations in some quarters that your late father, Igwe Nathan Ogbu, galvanized other traditional rulers in Nkanu land in making Nnamani governor in 1999 and the feeling is that he should step down for you as a payback for what your father did for him. Do you share that view?

My father was instrumental in making so many people in Enugu State governors and senators, among others positions. My father was also instrumental in making sure that a lot of Enugu indigenes even in business were lifted up.

But I don’t think because of that anybody owes me the seat on a platter of gold. I’m very willing to compete, let everybody go out there and compete for the votes. I believe people can go out there and make their choice. I really don’t think that anybody needs to concede to me or step down for me because of what my father did for them. In a fair election, I will win the senatorial seat with a landslide.

Tell us the areas you want to effect change when you get to the Senate; and as you know , the South-East has been crying of marginalization in the scheme of things in Nigeria?

What I’m going to offer my people in Enugu East senatorial zone is what I call inward looking representation.

That means that whatever I do every single day will be with my eyes firmly on the people of my zone. In terms of legislation, one that is close to my heart that I would like to sponsor and see it to fruition is the law regarding local government elections. I will like to see the power to conduct local government elections taken away from the state electoral commissions to the federal.

That way you can be sure that the local governments are independent. In 1999, local governments were independent and they were working, they were competing, they were doing more than culverts, they were doing roads, they were building classrooms because they were independent.

It’s not enough for them to get their money directly from the federal government; they also have to get their mandates from the national. That way they can be independent; that way they can work.

What I want to see is development come to the people at the grassroots. Half of my constituency is rural, so I want to see development in these rural communities. The best and fastest way you can do that is to make sure that the local government structure is independent from the state government. Once you do that, you will see development.

The second one is the setting up of a rural development agency just as we have the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). Nigeria needs to declare state of emergency on rural development. Some people in rural communities, particularly pregnant women die because they have to use wheelbarrows to take them to the nearest health centres. We don’t have access roads leading to the cities.

Farmers in the rural areas don’t have access roads to bring their produce to the cities. So that is what I will call inward looking representation. As far as the South-East is concerned, there are a lot of issues which all the senators from the zone can come together and talk about. But I want to talk about my people because my people have been shortchanged for so many years.

They don’t have enough development; they hear, they don’t see, they hear about grants from the federal government, they don’t see them; they hear about federal roads, they don’t see them; they hear about federal water, they don’t see it; they hear about federal power project, they don’t see it.

So, we need an emergency intervention in Enugu East senatorial zone for the development of the rural areas and that is what my concentration will be on.

You talked about state police; insecurity has become the order of the day, are you saying that state police is not feasible or we should not talk about it, especially when some governors claim that the police are not under their direct control?

But they have security votes; let’s call a spade a spade. They collect security votes, what do they do with it? Even if they are not in control of the police, what happens to the security votes? A lot of time we all know that even the state police command is under the governor.

They may not have total control but they have enough control to make a difference. What are those security votes for? So, we have to look at it holistically and be able to take a position. If in the Senate, the issue comes up, I will bring all the matters to the table and we will examine everything and then we take an informed position.

What is your take on part time legislation?

It still goes back to what I said before; this is an academic exercise. You are going to ask the senators who have the power to amend the constitution to make themselves part time, how will it work? It’s not about whether I support it or not, it is not practicable.

You said earlier that your constituents hear about grants, water projects, electricity projects, road projects and constituency projects and yet they don’t see any of these. It is like an indictment on the current and former senators of your senatorial district…

I think that question should go to the people on the streets or you can go and investigate that and tell me if you have seen any grant. I believe you reside in my senatorial zone.

If you have seen the grants, if you have seen the jobs, if you have seen the roads, if you have seen the water projects or power projects or even the employment letters, you can tell the public.

There were assumptions by some people that APC cannot win in the South-East. Can you talk about APC of today, how ready it is to compete effectively in the zone?

APC can compete. In Abia State; APC had a senator from last election and about three members of House of Representatives. In Ebonyi State, APC, even before Governor Dave Umahi joined APC, the party had a member of House of Representatives. In Imo State, APC has several senators and House of Representatives members. In Anambra State, APC has some representatives.

So, I don’t think you can say that APC cannot compete in the South- East. I think party politics is not what we are talking about now; it’s about individuals and what they have to offer.

So it’s no longer about individuals. In this particular election, APC is fielding a lot of very good candidates and I’m one of them and I do believe that that era of saying that Enugu State is a one-party state is gone and never to be seen again.

