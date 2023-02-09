Enugu North deserves quality representation at the National Assembly – Ezugwu

Chief Willy Ezugwu is the Secretary-General of the Conference of Political Parties (CNPP) and Convener of the Nsukka Democratic Movement (NDM), a coalition of civil society and sociopolitical pressure groups in Enugu North Senatorial District. In this interview, he speaks on the forthcoming elections in Enugu State, particularly on the kind of leadership the zone deserves Felix Nwaneri reports

Ahead of the general election, what is the political atmosphere in Enugu State like?

In Enugu State, all the political parties are campaigning peacefully and carrying out vote canvassing exercises without interference. You saw the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Labour Party’s (LP’s) presidential candidates visit Enugu State for their presidential campaign rallies, just like the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) did, without any form of violence.

Enugu is a state where dissenting voices are not muzzled like in most states where opposition parties are being cowed by the ruling parties. So far, the atmosphere has been without any rancour. This could be because of the leadership style of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who is a man of peace, which even earned him a national peace award last year. I pray that the political atmosphere remains cordial till the end of the elections because we are all brothers and sisters from different mothers. Politics is not war; it is just like the game of football, if you don’t win today, you may win tomorrow.

Do you think that the spate of insecurity would have negative impact on the forthcoming elections in the state?

Well, as it is today, I don’t think that insecurity will affect the elections so much because the people are wiser. With the electoral reforms introduced by the new electoral act, it has become almost impossible for any politician to have any advantage through violence. Secondly, the people have realised that no politician is worth dying for because they know that the politicians’ children are abroad, while the impoverished citizens are the ones who kill and maim themselves. But, one thing that is very glaring is that Governor Ugwuanyi has been maintaining peace in the state.

Gone are those days when political thugs tormented residents of Enugu or even attacked worship centres due to political differences. Things are different in Enugu State in the last seven and half years. Enugu is one of the few states in the country where night live is still going on despite insecurity in the Nigeria. It is not as if there are no cases of insecurity in the state, but the isolated incidents as a result of activities of hoodlums is insignificant compared to what Enugu State used to be when political thugs and cultists ruled in both day and night. So, I believe that with how the governor has carried out governance, security challenges will not have any noticeable adverse effect on the general elections in the state.

Recently, the Nsukka Democratic Movement revealed that it was going to adopt policandidates as the election approaches. What motivated such move?

For anyone who has followed political leadership in Enugu North Senatorial District, which we refer to as Nsukka zone, you will know that the people of the zone have been unlucky with representation at the federal legislative level. This accounts for lack of federal presence in the zone. The only political leader who made positive impact on his constituency as a federal lawmaker is Governor Ugwuanyi, who was at the House of Representatives before he clinched the governorship ticket of the PDP nearly eight years ago. Of course, his quality representation earned him the trust of his party and he was eventually elected as governor. So, to avoid having mere talkers as our representatives this time around, we need to extract commitment from those aspiring to represent the zone to make sure that the lives of the constituents improves after another four years with better federal presence in the senatorial district. All the federal roads in Enugu State are death traps yet our legislators sit at the National Assembly and pass budgets yearly without any meaningful input that will address the infrastructural challenges in the state from the centre. The reason I consistently ran for Senate since 2003, when late Chief Emeka Odumegwu Ojukwu came to Nsukka to flag-off my campaign, even though election results were merely written by the ruling parties at that time, was to break the jinx of poor representation of the people of Enugu North at the National Assembly. So, as a person, it has been my dream to see committed political leaders represent the people of Nsukka zone at both the Senate and the House of Representatives. That is why we are taking this step.

Why then did you not pick forms to run for office in the current dispensation?

Like I said, it has been my uttermost desire to see a better Nsukka zone. I contested and got rigged out and in the last instance against Senator Okoro, the matter ended in the Court of Appeal. You know that political judgements in Nigeria are almost on cash-and-carry basis. Despite that, the matter ended after two years and three months at the Court of Appeal, when I voluntarily withdrew the case in the face of obvious victory in my favour. But because the judgement was going to be a declaration of a rerun senatorial election and some persons in the PDP then were offering me money to continue to pursue the case in line with their plot to give the senatorial ticket of the PDP to someone else from my constituency, I opted to withdraw case and allow Senator Okoro to complete his tenure on humanitarian ground and to give peace a chance, especially when I realised that if the court declared a rerun, the PDP would have still re-written the results of the election. That was why, in view of the improved Electoral Act, I wanted to go for the senatorial contest again in this 2023 but when I learnt that the incumbent governor of Enugu State, who is also from my senatorial district, was contesting, I had to withhold my ambition.

But you are not a PDP member, why did you not run for Senate on the platform of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), which is your party?

It is simple. I am a politician, a political activist, and my interest in politics is to ensure the good of our people. My thinking was that since Governor Ugwuanyi is contesting for the Senate from my constituency, and given his performance as a governor in the last seven years, I was satisfied because the governor is a performer, who is doing well for the masses. So, I had to step down, knowing that he will represent the people of Enugu North to the best of his ability. Like I said, my venturing into politics is not just about occupying positions. It is to serve the people. So, there was no need running against the governor whom I have seen his track record of representation from his days in the House of Representtaives to his tenure as a second-term governor. I know that he will adequately represent our people and Enugu North deserve quality representation at the National Assembly and as a senator he won’t be a sleeping legislator.

From what you have said, one can take it that the governor is one of your candidates. Can we get the possible names of other candidates to be adopted by the group?

Well, I am speaking as an individual based on my personal preference. Members the Nsukka Democratic Movement will decide on the candidates the group will support irrespective of political party affiliations because the group is a coalition of civil society group and sociopolitical pressure groups in the zone. A committee saddled with the responsibility of scrutinizing the candidates in terms of their respective commitment to the well-being of the people, and their readiness to walk the talk, has been set up and it will send in a report in few days’ time before a final decision can be taken. We are considering the presidential and the National Assembly elections first. After the February 25 polls, we will announce the preferred candidates for the governorship and State Assembly elections. So, as a person, I believe in the ability of Governor Ugwuanyi to represent the people of Enugu North but the group will have the final say on who and who become the preferred presidential and National Assembly representatives of the people at the Senate and House of Representatives.

Will the group openly campaign for candidates when adopted?

Exactly, as soon as the candidates are adopted, we will hit the streets from door to door, hamlet to hamlet and from one locality to another to canvass for votes for the candidates. So, we will massively campaign for the adopted candidates irrespective of their parties.

How is the group going to source for funds for the campaigns?

Well, we are raising funds from among ourselves and from spirited individuals and organisations who share our vision of quality representation for the resident and the people of Enugu North senatorial district because we deserve to have the best representing us.

How will you assess the collection of PVCs in the state?

So far so good but it would have been better because officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in some places were reported to be hoarding the PVCs. But, generally, the exercise was successful. We urge those who were able to get their PVCs to ensure that they come out and cast their votes. Let them not believe that votes do not count; this time around, votes will count with new electoral act and the deployment of BVAS machines by INEC. We saw it in recent elections that votes counted.

