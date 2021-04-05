Health

Enugu: Nurses to the rescue as doctors’ strike bites harder

The indefinite strike embarked upon by the National Association of Resident Doctors, which has lasted for about a week now has crippled activities in various hospitals in Enugu.
Patients have been left to their own devices even as the nurses, who have been providing skeletal services, are becoming overwhelmed, leading to more and more patients being left unattended to.
During a visit to some federal hospitals in Enugu, including the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) and the National Orthopedic Hospital, New Telegraph Correspondent observed some nurses attending to the sick patients.
The hospital environment also looked deserted as most patients had been discharged by the doctors attending to them before the commencement of the indefinite strike.
At the National Orthopedic Hospital, Enugu, a victim of an auto crash with injury on his legs, Eze Obi was seen being attended to by a nurse.
Another patient, who preferred anonymity, said he was hurriedly discharged by his doctor before the strike commenced on Thursday.
He feels he has not received enough treatment even though he has spent months at the hospital.

