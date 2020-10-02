Enugu: Partial compliance with sit-at-home order

It was a huge success –IPOB

Many residents of Enugu State yesterday shunned the sit-athome order by the pro-Biafra group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). Although die-hard believers in the IPOB cause complied with the order, the majority of residents went about their normal businesses as all the major markets and shopping malls were opened for business. This was unlike in the past when many would observe the sit-at-home as ordered by the Biafra freedom agitators.

The pro-Biafra group had ordered Biafrans all over the world to sit-at-home on October 1, 2020, as Nigeria commemorates her 60th Independence Anniversary in solidarity with the agitators of Oduduwa State for the Yoruba, who are equally angling for a sovereign state as IPOB’s Biafra emancipation. It was, however, observed that compliance with the order was not so noticeable. Although the Federal Government declared yesterday as a public holiday to mark the 60th anniversary celebration of Nigeria, which made government offices and banks to be shut, many people went about their businesses while only a few closed shops for the day.

However, in a statement, IPOB insisted that the compliance was successful as many cities in ‘Biafraland’ and beyond obeyed the order and stayed off business. The usual hustling and bustling being witnessed on roads, motor parks and markets, reduced drastically but it was difficult to attribute it to the public holiday or IPOB’s sitat- home call. “The people complied with the order. Look at this place that Keke riders used to flock and the bus stop there that always witnessed many vehicles.

They are not there. This shows that some people complied. You can see those locked shops, it is because they are observing the sit-at-home that they closed their shops,” Miss Jane Maduagbutu, a newspaper vendor, said. Artisans such as the roadside mechanics, tailors, and street traders seemed to have complied with the order as some of them stayed away from their shops. But the IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, insisted that the order was obeyed to the letter.

He said: “Today’s sit-athome order issued by the global movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on 1st of October 2020 is totally successful in so many states and cities in Biafraland. “All states in Biafraland complied with the order – Abia State, Rivers State, Ebonyi State, Anambra State, Imo State, Delta State and other states in Biafraland. The compliance of this order is to showcase our readiness for the speedy coming of Biafra freedom and independence. “There are empty markets, roads, no vehicles on the road of Biafra and Biafrans all over the world are on the streets of their respective countries where they find themselves with our brethren from Oduduwa nation.”

“We thank our people in South Africa, USA, Canada, Britain, France, Japan, Germany, Indonesia, Australia and other countries of the world for their resoluteness and declared to the world that we are no longer interested in Nigeria. The whole world must understand that IPOB cannot go back to Nigeria. “This is our joint outing with Oduduwa nation across the globe therefore everybody must understand and be sure that the disintegration of this British bondage called Nigeria will be dissolved in peace. Fulani terrorists in Nigerian Army and police uniforms are roaming round the streets and roads of Biafra looking for innocent and unarmed Biafrans to kill.”

