Enugu PDP Congress: Nnamani emerges chairman

The immediate past Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State, Hon. Augustine Nnamani, has been re-elected as Chairman of the Party alongside other 38 members of the State Executive Committee (EXCO) of the party during a peaceful State Congress, held at the Michael Okpara Square, Enugu on Saturday.

 

The Congress, which was conducted in strict compliance with the COVID-19 protocol and monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), had in attendance, the Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, his Deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, Senator Chukwuka Utazi and other members of the National Assembly from the State, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Edward Ubosi and his colleagues, the Council Chairmen and other party bigwigs who were delegates.

 

Voting commenced immediately after accreditation of 2808 delegates, which was conducted by the Electoral Committee from the National Secretariat of the Party headed by Dr. Ibrahim Umar.

 

Also speaking after casting his votes, Sen. Ekweremadu commended the orderly conduct of the exercise stressing that the PDP family in Enugu State has always been known for peaceful elections.

