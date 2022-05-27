Enugu PDP Guber: Mbah promises to build on Ugwuanyi’s achievements

The governorship candidate of Enugu State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Mbah, has promised to build on Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s achievements if elected. Mbah, who made the promise in his acceptance speech after he was declared the winner of the governorship primary election in Enugu, also pledged to serve the people with humility and moderation, openness and inclusiveness, and simplicity and forthrightness.

The former Commissioner for Finance won the primary with 790 votes out of the 807 votes cast by the delegates to defeat his closest opponent, Chijioke Edeoga, who scored nine votes. Announcing the results of the election, the Chairman of the electoral committee Senator Ambuno Sunday said Chinyeaka Ohaa scored three votes while Senator Ike Ekweremadu and Chukwunta Gilbert got one vote each.

