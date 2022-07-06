News

Enugu PDP Guber: Nkanu People’s Assembly honours Ugwuanyi

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The people of Nkanu land under the auspices of Nkanu People’s Assembly, yesterday, honoured Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State with the prestigious award of “Ekwueme of Nkanu land” in recognition of his worthy performance in office in spite of the nation’s economic challenges as well as his adherence to the established rotational zon-ing arrangement of the governorship position among the three senatorial districts of the state. Presenting the award to Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, the National Secretary General of Nkanu People’s Assembly, Prof. Osita Nnamani Ogbu, on behalf of the President General, HRH Igwe Ezeudo Abel Nwobodo and other members of the group, told Gov. Ugnational wuanyi that “posterity will recognize the good works you are doing in Enugu State”.

Members of Nkanu People’s Assembly thanked Ugwuanyi for the emergence of their illustrious son, Mr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State. They said they are highly delighted that the governor in spite of “so much pressure”, kept faith with the established rotational zoning of the governorship position “that after his tenure it will go to Nkanu land”. Ogbu said: “This is why Nkanu People’s Assembly is giving you the award and we are calling you the Ekwueme of Nkanu land. We love you today, we love you tomorrow and we will continue to love you.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Dariye, Nyame’s pardon: Release all criminals, thieves, Falana tells Buhari

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Former President of West African Bar Association (WABA) and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, yesterday criticised President Muhammadu Buhari for granting state pardon to former governors Joshua Dariye and Jolly Nyame of Plateau and Taraba states respectively, who are serving terms in jail for corruption. He said that the president must, in the […]
News

Safety violations: NCAA’s audit report indicts Azman

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has concluded the audit on Azman Airlines which is damning and one that shows that the carrier serially violated safety procedure leading to its grounding more than two months ago.   A report of the audit, dated April 2, 2021, signed by the Director-General of NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu, […]

rotimi amaechi ameachi
News

Amaechi is the strong consensus candidate APC needs-Southern youths

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…. say ex-minister ‘ll unite party, fix Nigeria Youths under the aegis of the Southern Youth Forum (SYF), has again reiterated the support of young people in the zone for the presidential ambition of former Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, saying he is the perfect fit to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023. This is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica