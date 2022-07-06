Enugu PDP Guber: Nkanu People’s Assembly honours Ugwuanyi

The people of Nkanu land under the auspices of Nkanu People’s Assembly, yesterday, honoured Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State with the prestigious award of “Ekwueme of Nkanu land” in recognition of his worthy performance in office in spite of the nation’s economic challenges as well as his adherence to the established rotational zon-ing arrangement of the governorship position among the three senatorial districts of the state. Presenting the award to Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, the National Secretary General of Nkanu People’s Assembly, Prof. Osita Nnamani Ogbu, on behalf of the President General, HRH Igwe Ezeudo Abel Nwobodo and other members of the group, told Gov. Ugnational wuanyi that “posterity will recognize the good works you are doing in Enugu State”.

Members of Nkanu People’s Assembly thanked Ugwuanyi for the emergence of their illustrious son, Mr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State. They said they are highly delighted that the governor in spite of “so much pressure”, kept faith with the established rotational zoning of the governorship position “that after his tenure it will go to Nkanu land”. Ogbu said: “This is why Nkanu People’s Assembly is giving you the award and we are calling you the Ekwueme of Nkanu land. We love you today, we love you tomorrow and we will continue to love you.”

