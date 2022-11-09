Enugu PDP inaugurates campaign council

…kicks off 68 town hall meetings

… Jim Nwobodo, Okwesilieze Nwodo, others named Campaign Advisers

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State yesterday constituted its State Campaign Council. The Director-General (DG) of the State PDP Campaign Organization for the 2023 general elections, Chief Ikeje Asogwa who disclosed this at a press briefing at the campaign headquarters in Enugu, said the party constituted 1,795 people into various committees for the purpose of the campaign. According to Asogwa, who doubles as the Director General of the Campaign Organization of the PDP guber candidate, Dr Peter Mbah: “Today, we want to announce our State Campaign Council which has been constituted and to inform the general public that we are ready to kick off.

“Campaign has already started at the grassroots level at the various council areas of the state. “Today, our town hall meetings in the 68 development centres across the state are commencing at Aninri local government area. On the composition of the State Campaign Council, he said Dr Eric Oluedo was appointed as the Secretary General, while Dr Dan Shere, Hon Deacon Okey Ogbodo and Ogbuefi Ozomgbachi were appointed as Deputy Directors for North, East and West Senatorial Zones, respectively. Directors of other committees announced by the Director General are Hon Dr Emeka Okeke (Administration), Nwabueze Ugwu (Compliance), Ogbonna Asogwa (Contact and Outreach), Chinedu Onu (Corporate /Private Sector Coordination), Olangwa Ezekwe (Diaspora), Prince Emeka Odo (Finance), and KGB Oguakwa (Inter-Party Affairs). Others are Tahil Ochi (Logistics), Dr Victor Udeh (Legal Services), Dr Martin Chukwunweike (Medical Services), Hon. Dr Kingsley Udeh (Media/Mainstream), Hon. Onyekachi Ugwu (Media/ New Media), Dr Reuben Onyishi (Media/Online), Hon. Jude Asogwa (Monitoring) and Chief Mike Onu (Operations). Also appointed as Directors are Dr Sam Ogbu-Nwobodo (Research and Strategy), Chief Barr Nana Ogbodo (Communications and Campaign Spokespersons), Dr Kingsley Ebenyi (Reconciliation), ACG Sam Aneke (Security and Safety), Rt Hon. Prince USA Igwesi (Support Groups and Coordination), Engr Chinedu Ani (Technical and Systems), Uwakwe Ezeja (Trade Unions and Trade Associations), Hon. Emeka Onah (Vitico) (Transport), Ricky Agu (Voter Education), Rita Mbah (Women Coordination), Hon. Uche Nwobodo (Works), Hon. SKE Udeh-Okoye (Youths Mobilization), Engr John Nwakoby (Non-Indigenes), and Beloved Dan Anike (Grassroots Mobilization). Asogwa said Dan Nwomeh retains his position as the Head of the Peter Mbah Media Office. The Campaign DG also announced the appointment of a Campaign Advisory Committee composing eminent elder statesmen and political leaders in the state. Topping the list are former governors, Chief Jim Nwobodo, Chief Okwesilieze Nwobodo and Group Captain Joe Orji (rtd).

Also on the body are former deputy governors, Chief Okechukwu Itanyi, Dr Sunday Onyebuchi and Revd Ralph Nwonye. Others are Senator Ike Ekweremadu, Rev. Hyde Onuaguluchi, Senator Ben Collins Ndu, Senator Chukwuka Utazi, Dr Pat Asadu, Toby Okechukwu, Senator Gil Nnaji, Ambassador Justina Eze, Goddy Agbo and Dubem Onyia.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...