Enugu PDP LGA congresses peaceful, transparent – Electoral

The Local Government congresses of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held across the 17 Local Government Areas of Enugu State yesterday have been described by the Electoral Panel from the National Secretariat of the party as “very peaceful, well organised and transparent”. The PDD LGA congresses were conducted across the 17 LGAs of Enugu State to elect one National Delegate and nominate one Person Living With Disability (PLWD) ahead of the party primary elections. The congresses were monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Speaking while members of the 5-man Electoral Panel supervised the LG congresses across the state, the Chairman, Hajiya Amina Jambo commended the PDP family in Enugu State led by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for the peaceful atmosphere in the state, and the enthusiasm and transparency displayed in the conduct of the exercise. The Enugu State Chairman of the PDP, Hon. Augustine Nnamani and his Dep-uty, Innocent Ezeoha-led members of the National Electoral Panel to supervise the LGA Congresses. The Panel Chairman also applauded the Gov. Ugwuanyi- led PDP family for adhering to the guidelines of the party for the conduct of the LGA congresses, adding that they are very proud of the party in Enugu State.

