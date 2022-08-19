News

Enugu: PDP ward chairmen rally support for Ugwuanyi, Mbah, others

At least 260 ward chairmen of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State yesterday unanimously declared support for the leader of the party in the state and the South East geo-political zone, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who is also the candidate of the party for Enugu North senatorial district in the 2023 general election. The PDP ward chairmen pledged to deliver the candidates of the party at the polls, reiterating their commitment to the success of the Ugwuanyi-led PDP state government.

They reassured the governor that they are intact, united, focused, more formidable and committed to the task of delivering the governor to represent Enugu North, the PDP governorship candidate in the state, Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, his running mate, Ifeanyi Ossai and other candidates of the party. They also expressed delight at Governor Ugwuanyi’s performance as well as his outstanding leadership qualities, maintaining that they are resolute in their decision to deliver the party and its candidates in the 2023 elections.

They added that the governor, through his good works, uncommon leadership style, magnanimity, political sagacity and inclusiveness, has made the job of delivering the PDP and its candidates easier for them. The PDP chairmen used the opportunity to appreciate him for the choice of Mbah as the party’s governorship candidate, describing him (Mbah) as ‘a marketable product.’ Speaking on their behalf, the Coordinating Chairman of the 260 PDP ward chairmen, Ozo Ejike Okpe, said Governor Ugwuanyi’s commitment to the progress of the party in the state and the South East zone is exceptional. Okpe told the governor that “you came and did for us what has never been done for the ward chairmen in the history of this state,” adding that the present PDP ward chairmen benefited immensely in the World Bank-supported Agricultural Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support (APPEALS) project of the state government

 

