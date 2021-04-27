News

Enugu Pentecostal Bishops to Buhari: Summon National Dialogue over insecurity

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma,

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Tuesday in Enugu called on the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency summon a national dialogue in the face of rising insecurity across the country.
PFN, Enugu State chapter, made the call at a press briefing shortly after a meeting of Pentecostal Bishops in Enugu.
Chairman of the Christian group, Bishop Dr. Godwin Madu, who was flanked by other Bishops and elders, said danger was looming in the country.
The Christian leaders spoke on a wide range of issues, warning that even the 2023 general elections was under threat.
He said this was not a time for the government to talk tough without commensurate action, but a time to deploy the carrot and stick approach, as secessionist groups increase in the country.
“The agitation for succession coming from different parts of the country is as a result of lack of confidence in the government and marginalization of some segment of the country in the scheme of things.
“Government should, therefore, dialogue with the agitating groups at different parts of the country, including youths, religious leaders and people of different ethnicity and languages. The country is boiling here and there, and the Government is turning a blind eye. The government should as a matter of urgency call for discusion/dialogue to end this looming trouble,” he said.

