Enugu: Police confirm death of 2 officers in fight with gunmen

The Enugu State Police Command has confirmed the death of two officers from bullet wound injuries sustained after a gunfight with yet-tobe identified gunmen in an Enugu community.

This is contained in a statement made available by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, in Enugu over the weekend.

Ndukwe said that the gallant officers confronted the yet-to-be identified gunmen who attacked them while on duty at Nkpamte community of Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area (LGA) on June 2.

“At about 12 noon of June 2, 2022, yet-to-be identified gunmen attacked and fatally wounded two policemen, at Nkpamte community of Igbo-Eze North LGA, after a gunfight. “The police officers were immediately moved to the hospital, but were unfortunately confirmed dead by doctors on duty,” he said.

The police spokesman said that investigation and manhunt for the criminal elements has commenced. “The Command will further communicate development on the matter,” he said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...