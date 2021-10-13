Metro & Crime

Enugu: Police declare female officer missing after attack on station by gunmen

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma and Chimobi Ucheme Comment(0)

The Enugu State Police Command yesterday declared a policewoman missing after gunmen attacked Umulokpa Police Division in the Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State. The command confirmed that a yet-to-be-identified female officer has been unaccounted for following the attack that took place on Saturday, October 9, 2021.

The armoury of the division was emptied while the CCTV facility and operational vehicles were also destroyed in the incident. A statement by the Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Abubakar Lawal, has ordered the state Criminal Investigation Department, CID, to commence a full-scale investigation to locate the missing officer and arrest the perpetrators. The statement noted that CP Lawal gave the order on Monday when he visited the scene of the incident.

“The Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, CP Abubakar Lawal, fdc has ordered the State CID and tactical teams of the Command to intensify ongoing investigative efforts to locate a missing female personnel and fish out the yet-to-be-identified hoodlums.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Disconnection: You have case to answer court tells AEDC

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir

A Kogi State Chief Magistrate’s Court sitting in Lokoja has told the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, Lokoja area office, that the company has a case to answer in the petition of illegal and unlawful disconnection of electricity to a private residence. The Chief Magistrate, Dr Mohammed Tanko made the declaration on Wednesday in Lokoja in […]
Metro & Crime

Post COVID-19: Lagos Commissioners, others seek improved transport sector

Posted on Author Reporter

  Kayode Olanrewaju For the country and Lagos State in particular to get away from the adverse impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic on the economy, especially the transport sector, there is the urgent need to rejig the sector through massive investments and improve funding by the government to reduce transport on cost of goods, […]
Metro & Crime

Ogun: Three iPhones, bras, pants, N250,000 recovered from lunatic

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Residents of Mowe in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State yesterday found N250,000 cash, three iPhones, pants and bras from a lunatic.   A week ago, two locally-made guns were reportedly found with another madman near Community High School in the Ibafo area of the state.   It was learnt that some youths […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica