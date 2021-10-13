Enugu: Police declare female officer missing after attack on station by gunmen

The Enugu State Police Command yesterday declared a policewoman missing after gunmen attacked Umulokpa Police Division in the Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State. The command confirmed that a yet-to-be-identified female officer has been unaccounted for following the attack that took place on Saturday, October 9, 2021.

The armoury of the division was emptied while the CCTV facility and operational vehicles were also destroyed in the incident. A statement by the Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Abubakar Lawal, has ordered the state Criminal Investigation Department, CID, to commence a full-scale investigation to locate the missing officer and arrest the perpetrators. The statement noted that CP Lawal gave the order on Monday when he visited the scene of the incident.

“The Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, CP Abubakar Lawal, fdc has ordered the State CID and tactical teams of the Command to intensify ongoing investigative efforts to locate a missing female personnel and fish out the yet-to-be-identified hoodlums.

