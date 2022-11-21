Enugu political stakeholders, leaders endorse PDP guber candidate

Akpugo clan political stakeholders and leaders have endorsed the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 Enugu State governorship poll Peter Mbah.

Spokesman for the clan Nana Ogbodo said in Akpugo town over the weekend at a reception to assure Mbah of their support said they have rejected the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other parties because of the capacity of the PDP governorship candidate to deliver on their mandate.

Ogbodo, who is also the Chairman of, Akpugo Stakeholders’ Forum, said the 12 autonomous communities in Akpugo, with five political wards, had no alternative to the PDP.

He said opposition parties had never worked for them even when some of their mem bers ran for elections on their platforms. He said: “You have shown us that you value Akpugo through your appointments in the campaign council. “You are the only governorship candidate Akpugo people know.

We want to assure you we are with you. We will campaign for you and ensure your victory.”

Former Imo State Military Governor Navy Commodore James Aneke (rtd) said the people were eagerly looking forward to the development and infrastructure his administration will deliver to the state.

In their separate speeches, the Managing Director of the Enugu State Investment Development Authority, Dr Sam Ogbu-Nwobodo; Commissioner for Health, Prof. Ikechukwu Obi; and the council’s PDP Chairman Uwabunkeonye Nnamoko said they could vouch for Mbah’s competence and capacity to deliver the much anticipated good governance when he wins.

They further noted that Akpugo people believe in progress, and the only political party that represents progress in Enugu State is PDP. They pledged that all their votes in the five wards will be harnessed for the PDP’s victory.

