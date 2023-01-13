Enugu Poly inaugurates Business School for skills training

Enugu State Polytechnic, Iwollo, has inaugurated the ESPOLY Business and Innovation School (EBIS) to offer executive training on business management and leadership, technical, vocational and digital skills. The Executive Director of EBIS, Mr Roland Ediawe, disclosed this in a statement issued in Enugu and made available to newsmen on Tuesday. Ediawe said EBIS would be run as a public private partnership initiative. According to him, being executive certificate programmes, the trainings will prepare participants to succeed in any business and career advancement. “We are aware of the demands of our contemporary knowledgebased economy. “So, EBIS programmes are carefully designed to fill-in the gap of modern industrial requirements. “The programme will equip its students with additional industry- relevant skills and also prepare them to succeed in any profession or business and career,” Ediawe said. He said that the private sector’s involvement was in line with the polytechnic’s need to have a mix of private sector driven initiative. He said that the essence was for the institution to leverage the private sector experience and synergy in providing solutions to enterprises. He said that the programmes comprised theory and practical approaches. He said that the polytechnic was inviting private organisations for a partnership to help the business school succeed. He said that the training would be based on human resource, enterprise management windows, investment management and fund raising, job contracting, business development and consulting services. Ediawe also said that the programme would be sustained through a collaborative and multilevel relationship among the relevant stakeholders. He listed the stateholders as the coordinating private sector and polytechnic, industrial communities and the private sector and governments, among others. “EBIS is different from other business schools because of the way the school approaches issues of capacity building in its comprehensive forms against what other training institutions do. “Its programmes are wholistic, involving both theory and practical, garnished with relevant case studies on the issues that are within and around our business communities,” Ediawe said.

