Enugu private schools want ‘uniform exam’ scrapped

Some concerned proprietors of private schools in Enugu State have called for the scrapping of ‘Uniform Examination’ in the state. The policy is currently being used as a precondition for pupils and students in primary schools, Junior Secondary School (JSS 2) and Senior Secondary School (SS2) before they could write terminal examinations. The proprietors alleged that the state government in collaboration with the state chapter of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) mandate pupils in Primary Four and Five in private schools to write the Uniform Examinations at the cost of N400 per pupil.

Besides, they also alleged that pupils, who refused to write the Uniform Examination, were prevented from sitting for the Common Entrance Examination as well as the First School Leaving Certificate Examinations. Similarly, JS2 and SS2 students in private schools, who refused to write the Uniform Examination, were also prevented from sitting for the Junior and Senior School Certificate Examination conducted by WAEC and NECO respectively.

The concerned proprietors, who spoke to journalists in Enugu, the state capital, on condition of anonymity, said that Enugu State was the only state in the South- East where students were being subjected to Uniform Examination, which they claimed had no value addition and it was not recognised by anybody. They claimed that the schools that wrote the uniform examination had not done exceptionally well in external examinations, but that the Air Force Secondary School Enugu, which did not write the Uniform Examination won laurels in external examinations.

