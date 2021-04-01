News

Enugu private schools want ‘uniform exam’ scrapped

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma Comment(0)

Some concerned proprietors of private schools in Enugu State have called for the scrapping of ‘Uniform Examination’ in the state. The policy is currently being used as a precondition for pupils and students in primary schools, Junior Secondary School (JSS 2) and Senior Secondary School (SS2) before they could write terminal examinations. The proprietors alleged that the state government in collaboration with the state chapter of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) mandate pupils in Primary Four and Five in private schools to write the Uniform Examinations at the cost of N400 per pupil.

Besides, they also alleged that pupils, who refused to write the Uniform Examination, were prevented from sitting for the Common Entrance Examination as well as the First School Leaving Certificate Examinations. Similarly, JS2 and SS2 students in private schools, who refused to write the Uniform Examination, were also prevented from sitting for the Junior and Senior School Certificate Examination conducted by WAEC and NECO respectively.

The concerned proprietors, who spoke to journalists in Enugu, the state capital, on condition of anonymity, said that Enugu State was the only state in the South- East where students were being subjected to Uniform Examination, which they claimed had no value addition and it was not recognised by anybody. They claimed that the schools that wrote the uniform examination had not done exceptionally well in external examinations, but that the Air Force Secondary School Enugu, which did not write the Uniform Examination won laurels in external examinations.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Reps accuses Labour Ministry of supporting human trafficking

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora, Hon. Tolulope Akande- Sadipe, yesterday, accused the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment of complicity in human trafficking, especially of Nigerian girls to other parts of the world. This is even as she disclosed that “today we have over approximately 20,000 girls in Mali, 2,000 girls […]
News

#EndSARS: Group seeks independent panel on Lekki shooting, others

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Coalition for Revolution (CORE), a rights group, has demanded an independent inquiry into Lekki Toll Gate shooting and other killings across the country in the wake of the #EndSARS protests. Disclosing this yesterday in a press conference addressed by leaders of the group, Mr. Gbenga Komolafe, Baba Ayo and Kofoworola Beckley, CORE stated that the […]
News

EndSARS killings: PDP demands national truth commission

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to set up an independent national truth commission on the reported killing of peaceful protesters by security agencies as well as alleged recruitment of hoodlums by agents of government to disrupt the demonstration by Nigerian youths against police brutality. PDP in a statement by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica