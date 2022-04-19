Enugu professionals in the Diaspora laud Mbah’s investment drives

Enugu professionals in the Diaspora have lauded the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Pinnacle Oil and Gas Limited, Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, over his revolutionary success in public and private sectors, nothing that his achievements have placed Enugu and the sons of the Coal-city state on the global map.

The group made this disclosure in a statement signed by its Coordinator, Tochukwu Agu, while commending Mbah for putting Enugu in the limelight again.

“We are proud of Mbah’s business and professional track record that has taken him through several spheres of global activity, such as import trade, oil and gas sales and distributions, maritime logistics and public service.

“We are aware of how Pinnacle Oil and Gas Company filling stations maintained low pump prices during the recent fuel scarcity, ensuring that Nigerians and Enugu people particularly didn’t have to suffer in any way.”

