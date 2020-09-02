News

Enugu Psychiatric hospital opens bid for 2020 projects

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma Comment(0)

A Federal Neuro-psychiatric Hospital, Enugu yesterday held Technical Bid Opening for its 2020 Capital Projects. Its Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Monday Igwe during the exercise declared that the Federal Government’s insistence on strict compliance to National Procurement Act was a veritable demonstration of its fight against corruption.

The technical bid, which was divided into two LOTs, included: Construction and Furnishing of X-Ray Complex with Installation CT Scanner as well as Equipping of Multi-Purpose Hall at the hospital. Igwe said: “It is good the hospital has keyed into the National Procurement Act and followed all its laid down processes and principles strictly to get the best technical hands for the projects.“This will ensure transparency, elimination of corruption; and all forms of favouritism to any of the bidder.

“It will give the Federal Government, through the hospital, competitive bidding price meant to reduce cost; while getting the best hand to execute the projects to the overall benefit of the country.’ Earlier, Board Chairman of the hospital, Mr. Shaban Shuaibu, said that the bidders that had submitted their tender would be given equal level playing field. Shuaibu noted that they all would be allowed to follow the process since all that would be done would be transparent and open to all.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ikpeazu’s aide, Anyanwu, seeks end to narcotics

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Aba

D avid Anyanwu, an aide to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has charged governments at all levels to declare state of emergency on hard drug dealings and consumption of psychotropic substances to save the country from criminals.     Anyanwu said that such action against hard drugs abuse and peddling would save Nigeria from crime resulting from […]
News Top Stories

I made big error picking Ajayi as my deputy –Akeredolu

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

…Group berates Boroffice over demand for Deputy Gov’ship slot, automatic ticket   Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has revealed that he made a wrong choice in picking his embattled Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi as his running mate in 2016.   Akeredolu yesterday said despite the criticism and attack from various quarters alleging that Ajayi […]
News

Ondo guber: Unity Forum, friends purchase APC nomination forms for Oke

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim and Onyekachi Eze

Akeredolu is a lone figure, says PDP aspirant Members of the Unity Forum and friends of governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Chief Olusola Oke, have purchased the expression of interest and nomination forms for the governorship ticket of the party. The members and friends numbering not fewer than 25 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: