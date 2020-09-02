Enugu Psychiatric hospital opens bid for 2020 projects

A Federal Neuro-psychiatric Hospital, Enugu yesterday held Technical Bid Opening for its 2020 Capital Projects. Its Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Monday Igwe during the exercise declared that the Federal Government’s insistence on strict compliance to National Procurement Act was a veritable demonstration of its fight against corruption.

The technical bid, which was divided into two LOTs, included: Construction and Furnishing of X-Ray Complex with Installation CT Scanner as well as Equipping of Multi-Purpose Hall at the hospital. Igwe said: “It is good the hospital has keyed into the National Procurement Act and followed all its laid down processes and principles strictly to get the best technical hands for the projects.“This will ensure transparency, elimination of corruption; and all forms of favouritism to any of the bidder.

“It will give the Federal Government, through the hospital, competitive bidding price meant to reduce cost; while getting the best hand to execute the projects to the overall benefit of the country.’ Earlier, Board Chairman of the hospital, Mr. Shaban Shuaibu, said that the bidders that had submitted their tender would be given equal level playing field. Shuaibu noted that they all would be allowed to follow the process since all that would be done would be transparent and open to all.

