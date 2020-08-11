News

Enugu renews campaign in support of exclusive breastfeeding

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU Comment(0)

Enugu State Government yesterday renewed its campaign and public enlightenment on exclusive breastfeeding, saying when properly applied mothers would eliminate stunted growth and other childhood related ailments.

 

The state government stressed that placing a child on exclusive breast milk without giving the baby water for the first six months would have immense benefits for the child, mother, family, community and the state.

 

Executive Secretary, Enugu State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (ENS-PHCDA), Dr. George Ugwu, stated this while answering questions from journalists on the sideline of the ongoing monthlong statewide exclusive breastfeeding sensitization being organized by ENS-PHCDA.

 

He said that during exclusive breastfeeding, the feeding of the baby must be done on the baby’s demand for food and “never on the personal timing or convenience of the nursing mother for any reason’’.

 

The executive secretary also said that the nursing mother must adopt a right and up-right sitting position during breastfeeding as well as ensure that the baby’s head is slightly up-right. He said that the massive statewide sensitization on exclusive breastfeeding at PHC centres and public places/gatherings would be used to teach nursing mothers local and cheap nutritious foods that would surely assist them in doing exclusive breastfeeding.

 

Ugwu said: “The state government has trained, retrained and deployed state and local government health and exclusive breastfeeding educators, local health focal persons and volunteers on vital exclusive breastfeeding messages and demonstrations.

 

“This move coupled with our ongoing routine and special immunizations will definitely reduce the health burden of infants within the state. “It would largely complement what Her Excellency, Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi, is already doing on ensuring that children in Enugu State do not have stunted growth/ development due to malnutrition and lack of nutritious feeding from the early days of life.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NDDC MD ignores doctor’s advice, slumps during probe

Posted on Author Philip Nyam ABUJA

A tense drama played out yesterday at the House of Representatives as the Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Prof. Kemerbrandikumo Pondei, suddenly collapsed during the investigative hearing into allegations of corruption levelled against him and his colleagues on the interim board of the interventionist agency.   Pondei, who momentarily lost […]
News

COVID-19: Nigeria, 26 others may face food crises – FAO

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

A new report by the United Nation’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and World Food Programme (WFP) has identified Nigeria and 26 countries as “hotspot countries” heading for impending COVID- 19-driven food crises, as the pandemic’s knock-on effects aggravate pre-existing drivers of hunger.   According to the report, the FAO and WFP have collaborated on […]
News

PDP condemns tenure extension for Ogun LGs chairmen

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the extension of the tenure of local government transition committees in Ogun State by the state’s House of Assembly. The party, in a statement by its state’s Publicity Secretary, Mr. Akinloye Bankole, described the tenure extension as illegal and continuous disrespect for the provisions of the law. It […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: