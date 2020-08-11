Enugu renews campaign in support of exclusive breastfeeding

Enugu State Government yesterday renewed its campaign and public enlightenment on exclusive breastfeeding, saying when properly applied mothers would eliminate stunted growth and other childhood related ailments.

The state government stressed that placing a child on exclusive breast milk without giving the baby water for the first six months would have immense benefits for the child, mother, family, community and the state.

Executive Secretary, Enugu State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (ENS-PHCDA), Dr. George Ugwu, stated this while answering questions from journalists on the sideline of the ongoing monthlong statewide exclusive breastfeeding sensitization being organized by ENS-PHCDA.

He said that during exclusive breastfeeding, the feeding of the baby must be done on the baby’s demand for food and “never on the personal timing or convenience of the nursing mother for any reason’’.

The executive secretary also said that the nursing mother must adopt a right and up-right sitting position during breastfeeding as well as ensure that the baby’s head is slightly up-right. He said that the massive statewide sensitization on exclusive breastfeeding at PHC centres and public places/gatherings would be used to teach nursing mothers local and cheap nutritious foods that would surely assist them in doing exclusive breastfeeding.

Ugwu said: “The state government has trained, retrained and deployed state and local government health and exclusive breastfeeding educators, local health focal persons and volunteers on vital exclusive breastfeeding messages and demonstrations.

“This move coupled with our ongoing routine and special immunizations will definitely reduce the health burden of infants within the state. “It would largely complement what Her Excellency, Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi, is already doing on ensuring that children in Enugu State do not have stunted growth/ development due to malnutrition and lack of nutritious feeding from the early days of life.”

