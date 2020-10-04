News

Enugu reopens tertiary institutions

Government has directed all state and private tertiary institutions in the state to reopen from October 12, 2020. The directive was contained in a statement by the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Uche Eze.

 

The statement disclosed that the decision was taken “following the consensus reached with the management of tertiary institutions in Enugu State after series of consultations and the gracious approval of Enugu State Government.

 

” It added that the state government also directed the management of each of the institutions to announce specific date of resumption of academic activities “when the approved guidelines for Covid -19 have been met.’

 

The statement further disclosed that the State’s Ministry of Education has set up a monitoring team to ensure that every institution abides by the approved guidelines for safe operations in the schools.

