Enugu retired teachers tackle Ugwuanyi over unpaid pension

Retired primary school teachers in Enugu State yesterday appealed to the relevant authorities to consider their plight and pay them their accumulated pension. They also claimed that they were yet to get their gratuity since 2009. The retired teachers told journalists in Enugu that some of them that retired for some years were yet to start getting pensions whereas those who had started receiving pensions have not been paid for over two years.

One of them, who pleaded not to be mentioned said their fears was that they don’t know when next their pension and gratuity would come as many of them are dying and those living are not strong enough to fend for themselves. He said: “The state is not owing teachers that retired from the secondary schools, but the primary school teachers are neglected. Some primary school teachers that retired for some years now are yet to start receiving pensions. “Those of us that have started receiving pensions are being owed up to thirty-two months. The governor has promised that he would do something to that regard but we are yet to see anything.

