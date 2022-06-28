Enugu: Return of Ebeano political dynasty

As the people of Enugu State prepare to elect the next governor in 2023, the coast seems clear for a return of the Ebeano Political Dynasty to power through Peter Mbah, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). ANAYO EZUGWU reports

W hen members of the Ebeano Dynasty, a political movement in Enugu State, gathered on September 26, 2020, they made a bold statement on their comeback and readiness to reclaim the political space of the state.

They also handed over the leadership structure of the group to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. It was a gathering of the old and new. Coordinator of the group and former Secretary to State Government (SSG), Dr. Dan Shere, told the crowd that in spite of the setback suffered by the group following disagreements among its members, Ebeano has embraced peace and reconciliation.

He stated that the Ebeano political structure of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State was not dead. His words: “Ebeano is about the dream for Enugu and its people. A dream for industry, initiatives, trade and inventions in Enugu, a dream for a total transformation of the entire landscape of Enugu, and a dream for poverty alleviation in Enugu through ensuring that the economy sits in the hands of artisans and the middle class, a dream of sustained, standardized urban renewal, a dream for stimulation of rural development, and a dream for the people of Enugu to smile.”

True to its words, the group on May 25 stepped up its determination to reclaim the political space of the state by supporting the emergence of a founding member of the dynasty, Peter Mbah, as the governorship candidate of PDP in the state.

Mbah, who served as Chief of Staff to the former governor of Enugu State, Chimaroke Nnamani and Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, is a known ally of the former governor, and is expected to take over from Governor Ugwuanyi considering the popularity of the PDP in the state. Nnamani had during his administration created the Ebeano political family.

Guided by the philosophy of equality and absolute loyalty, the group made waves as its activities grew to the point of dictating the mood of politics in the state. Its endorsement was as good as victory for any person vying for any elective position in the state to the extent that any politician who became anything in Enugu was a product of the Ebeano political family.

From Senator Ken Nnamani who later became President of the Senate between 2005 and 2007 to Senator Ike Ekweremadu (ex-Deputy President of the Senate), Nnamani’s successor and former Governor Sullivan Chime, Senator Ayogu Eze, including but not limited to the incumbent governor, Ugwuanyi, all without exception are products of the Ebeano political dynasty.

Ebeano became so popular that by the time Nnamani was leaving office in 2007, the family had amassed so much popularity and members, including those occupying various elective and appointive positions within and outside the state. In fact, the 2007 elections that ushered in Nnamani’s successor was an easy ride for PDP in the state, following the dominance of the group. That election brought to power the administration of Chime. However, no sooner had Chime emerged that a heavy blow hit the group.

Chime distanced himself from the Ebeano family. Although it brought him to power, Chime did not recognise Ebeano since it was not a political party; it wasn’t registered as one. To buttress the fact, he passed what looked like a death sentence on the group when he insisted that he was elected by PDP and not Ebeano.

At one of the gatherings at Michael Okpara Square, Chime had made good his summation of the group, when he pronounced Ebeano “dead,” insisting that it does not exist in the political lexicon of the PDP. He had advised those still parading membership of the group and hoping to get an appointment in his administration or have him fund activities of the group to try elsewhere.

Walking his talk, Chime began the decimation of Ebeano. He began a new political structure that saw him jettisoning those that worked for his election and brought in fresh people. Not done and probably realizing how difficult it might be to operate the group without funds, he mounted a campaign against Senator Nnamani, expressing the desire to replace him.

Chime had reasoned that Nnamani’s inability to attend regular sittings was a minus on the state, believing that it was better for the state to get someone who can, at least, sit down, hear and contribute to debates than a truant. It was then the search for Nnamani’s successor in the Senate that produced Gilbert Nnaji began. That campaign dealt ruthlessly with Nnamani.

Things went awry. He could not maintain a strong political foothold and his members began deserting him. There were uncertainties surrounding his quest to return to the Senate under PDP. Apparently to salvage himself and survive the onslaught, Nnamani decided to quit PDP and form People for Democratic Change (PDC). He contested the Senate seat for Enugu East Senatorial zone in 2011 but lost to Nnaji. That defeat became the crushing blow to Nnamani’s political career.

It was too difficult for the group to bear. He led his supporters to the streets in protest over the outcome of the election, alleging that he was robbed. Nothing changed at the end of the day as Nnaji returned to the Senate. In 2015, with Chime still in charge as governor, Nnamani re-contested the seat of Enugu East Senatorial District but lost again.

It was then he decided to retire from politics and return overseas to continue his medical practice. The Ebeano group went under until 2017, when Ugwuanyi brought Nnamani back to politics, promising him the ticket for the Enugu East Senatorial District seat. Nnamani ran and won the election.

This marked the rebirth of Ebeano’s political structure. Nnamani also expressed loyalty to Ugwuanyi for reviving his political career by endorsing the governor as his leader. The former governor during the solidarity meeting said Ugwuanyi was free to navigate the political ship of 2023 as it suits him, assuring that members of the group, as loyal partners, would as usual work for its realization.

His words: “I was governor from 1999 to 2007. When it was time to handover, I named the zone that will produce my successor and from that zone named my successor in Sullivan Chime, who, of course, is a member of the Ebeano political family. After eight years that Chime served, he also named his successor to come from Enugu North. That was in 2015 and that was why we have the present governor, who is the leader of Ebeano as governor.

“So, after eight years, it is within your right to name the zone that will succeed you. Whether it is Udi, Nsukka or Enugu East and whoever you name will become the governor. Politics is a serious business. It is the equality of leverages to balance interests. In Ebeano, we have no major or minor stakeholders but equal stakeholders.

You can become whatever public office can offer in this democracy. But you must continue to demonstrate loyalty and support and that is why, wherever the governor says we should go we go. In 2023, there is no vacancy but whenever our leader, who is the governor, says is vacant, it is vacant.”

But as the picture and possibility of the Ebeano dynasty returning to the helms of affairs in the state become clearer, the Enugu chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked the people of the state to resist the attempt.

The state chairman of the party, Ugochukwu Agballa, urged the people to resist the attempt by Governor Ugwuanyi to foist the family back to the Enugu government house through the 2023 governorship election. Agballa, who spoke at a recent press conference, raised the alarm that the emergence of Mbah as the governorship candidate of the PDP in the state was a direct return to the dark age of Ebeano’s misrule of the state.

“I am sorry for Enugu State. This is not the Enugu we laboured for. I am the bridge between the founding fathers of Enugu and the new generation because I worked with them. I used to serve them in my (father’s) house; the Onoh’s, when they used to come for Wawa meetings in my house.

“What we have in Enugu is a far cry from the dreams of those great men. And my duty today is to restore the old order and to provide the platform for genuine people to rule us.

Any attempt by anybody including my friend and governor, Lawrence Ugwuanyi, to bring back the Ebeano political system to superintend over the political affairs of Enugu will be resisted by the people of Enugu State. “I stand here as the face of that resistance.

We will not accept the reintroduction of a group that brought sadness, tragedy, and brutalisation to the people of Enugu State, a group that destroyed people’s houses in order to perpetuate themselves in power. I have always been in opposition to them and I rekindle that opposition today.

“Today, we stand in defiance to that attempt to bring back, under any guise, the Nnamani political dynasty and hegemony. We stand against it. I understand, my friend Ugwuanyi must have been bewitched because it’s unlike him. Ugwuanyi is a man that is synonymous with peace, whose governance brought about peace, and that is what endeared me to him.”

No doubt, APC;s position is expected given that the party also has its eyes on the “Lion Building” as Enugu government house is known, it is yet to be seen if Mbah will continue with the legacy of the Nnamani administration if elected as the next governor of Enugu State or whether he would use his brilliant entrepreneurial skills to develop the state.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...