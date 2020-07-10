Enugu rewards school, students with vehicle, prizes

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has presented a brand new bus to Model Secondary School, Nsukka, in recognition of the school’s outstanding performance in the 2019 President’s Teachers & Schools Excellence Award (PTSEA) of the Federal Ministry of Education.

The state government also promoted the principal of the school, Mr. Obi Ezeugwuori to Principal Special Grade Level 17 for providing the desired leadership.

It equally presented cash award and laptop computer to each of the five students from the state who performed creditably in the 2019 national educational competitions.

According to the records, the Model Secondary School, Nsukka, emerged the 5th best school in public category in the country while the Principal of the school, Ezugwuorie, was the 5th Best Principal in the nation’s Public Schools Category.

Obi Chukwuemeka and Enebe Chimaobi of Spring of Life International School, Enugu, emerged winners in the 2019 National Mathematics Competition (Primary Category) and were rewarded by the state government with the sum of N250,000 and a laptop computer worth N150,000, each.

Onoh Jane Chidiogo of Girls Secondary School, Abakpa Nike, Enugu, emerged the overall winner of the maiden edition of the essay writing competition of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) and was also rewarded with the sum of N250,000 and a laptop computer worth N150,000.

Egwuchika Tochukwu Onyeze of Shalom Academy, Nsukka, and Odigbo Chukwuka of University Secondary School, Nsukka, clinched the 3rd position in the 2019 National Mathematics Competition (Senior Category) and were rewarded with the sum of N100,000 and a laptop computer worth N150,000.

Presenting the awards to the winners on behalf of the governor, Deputy Governor, Cecilia Ezeilo, said that the gesture was in furtherance of the state government’s commitment to rewarding excellence and appreciating the “achievements of anyone or institution that brings glory and good reputation to the state.”

Ezeilo, who maintained that Ugwuanyi was “a lover of excellence” and has always taken steps to demonstrate that, congratulated the students, their schools and parents for making the state proud.

The deputy governor added that the feats were achieved because of the existing peace and security in the state, which she said, saw to the conducive environment for teaching and learning.‎

Earlier in his speech, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, who was represented by the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Uche Eze, disclosed that the rewards were duly considered and approved by the State Executive Council (EXCO) in recognition of the outstanding performance of the recipients to motivate them and others to excel.

Speaking on behalf of the recipients, the Principal of Model Secondary School, Nsukka, Mr. Ezugwuorie, expressed profound gratitude to Gov. Ugwuanyi and his administration for the recognition.

He described the governor as “a man who has done a lot to reposition our education sector and improve the living standard of the people of our dear state”, and promised that they will work harder to uphold the vision of the state government.

Like this: Like Loading...