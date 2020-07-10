News

Enugu rewards school, students with vehicle, prizes

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has presented a brand new bus to Model Secondary School, Nsukka, in recognition of the school’s outstanding performance in the 2019 President’s Teachers & Schools Excellence Award (PTSEA) of the Federal Ministry of Education.
The state government also promoted the principal of the school, Mr. Obi Ezeugwuori to Principal Special Grade Level 17 for providing the desired leadership.
It equally presented cash award and laptop computer to each of the five students from the state who performed creditably in the 2019 national educational competitions.
According to the records, the Model Secondary School, Nsukka, emerged the 5th best school in public category in the country while the Principal of the school, Ezugwuorie, was the 5th Best Principal in the nation’s Public Schools Category.
Obi Chukwuemeka and Enebe Chimaobi of Spring of Life International School, Enugu, emerged winners in the 2019 National Mathematics Competition (Primary Category) and were rewarded by the state government with the sum of N250,000 and a laptop computer worth N150,000, each.
Onoh Jane Chidiogo of Girls Secondary School, Abakpa Nike, Enugu, emerged the overall winner of the maiden edition of the essay writing competition of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) and was also rewarded with the sum of N250,000 and a laptop computer worth N150,000.

Egwuchika Tochukwu Onyeze of Shalom Academy, Nsukka, and Odigbo Chukwuka of University Secondary School, Nsukka, clinched the 3rd position in the 2019 National Mathematics Competition (Senior Category) and were rewarded with the sum of N100,000 and a laptop computer worth N150,000.

Presenting the awards to the winners on behalf of the governor, Deputy Governor, Cecilia Ezeilo, said that the gesture was in furtherance of the state government’s commitment to rewarding excellence and appreciating the “achievements of anyone or institution that brings glory and good reputation to the state.”

Ezeilo, who maintained that Ugwuanyi was “a lover of excellence” and has always taken steps to demonstrate that, congratulated the students, their schools and parents for making the state proud.

The deputy governor added that the feats were achieved because of the existing peace and security in the state, which she said, saw to the conducive environment for teaching and learning.‎

Earlier in his speech, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, who was represented by the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Uche Eze, disclosed that the rewards were duly considered and approved by the State Executive Council (EXCO) in recognition of the outstanding performance of the recipients to motivate them and others to excel.

Speaking on behalf of the recipients, the Principal of Model Secondary School, Nsukka, Mr. Ezugwuorie, expressed profound gratitude to Gov. Ugwuanyi and his administration for the recognition.

He described the governor as “a man who has done a lot to reposition our education sector and improve the living standard of the people of our dear state”, and promised that they will work harder to uphold the vision of the state government.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Trump: Democrats want to keep schools shut ‘for political reasons’

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Trump pushed for schools to reopen this fall in a series of tweets Monday afternoon, accusing Democrats of wanting to keep schools shut “for political reasons.” “SCHOOLS MUST OPEN IN THE FALL!!!” Trump first tweeted. “Corrupt Joe Biden and the Democrats don’t want to open schools in the Fall for political reasons, not […]
News Top Stories

FG warns against rejection of emergency patients

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Federal Government has warned public hospitals to desist from rejecting and delaying testing of patients in emergency situations. Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, who gave the warning at a meeting with the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and medical directors of government hospitals under the FCT catchment area, also directed all major […]
News

Coronavirus: Brazil becomes second country to hit one million cases

Posted on Author Reporter

    Brazil has become the second country in the world to confirm more than one million cases of Covid-19, as the disease continues to spread. The figure, however, is believed to be higher because of insufficient testing. Only the US has had more infections, reports the BBC. Brazil’s health ministry has confirmed 1,032,913 cases […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: