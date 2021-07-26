Metro & Crime

Enugu: Scores feared dead as suspected herdsmen attack Nimbo again

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma, Enugu Comment(0)

*Only three persons were injured – police

 

Armed bandits suspected to be killer herdsmen on early hours of Monday, invaded Nimbo Community in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State, allegedly killing scores of people injuring others.

This is coming six years after similar attack on Ukpabi Nimbo, precisely on April, 2016, when scores of the villagers were killed.

However the Monday invasion took place at another community, Opanda, Nimbo.

But the Enugu State Police Command denied any fatality in the attack, but confirmed three persons were wounded with machetes and that they are receiving treatment in some private hospitals.

The Police Spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe, who confirmed the attack, said police operatives immediately rushed to the area when they received a distress call and discovered the wounded and evacuated them to the hospital.

Ndukwe in a statement made available to journalists in Enugu said: “Following an information received at Nimbo Police Division in the early hours of today, 26/07/2021, alleging that yet-to-be identified hoodlums attacked some persons in a location at Opanda Village in Nimbo Community of Uzo-Uwani LGA, police operatives attached to the Division raced to the scene and found three young men with degrees of machete cuts.

“They were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are responding to treatment.

“Meanwhile, the area is calm, while the Commissioner of Police, CP, Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu, has ordered the conduct of thorough investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident and bring the perpetrators to book.

“He also calls on residents of the area to remain calm and assist the police with useful information.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Benue: Police confirm killing of Prophet over missing genitals

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

The Benue State Police Command Monday confirmed the brutal murder of one Prophet Uhembe Jacob of Divine Shadow Church by irate youths at Daudu in Guma Local Government Area of the state over his alleged involvement in the mysterious disappearance of male genital organs in the community. The Command’s spokesperson, DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene, who […]
Metro & Crime

Delta: Bank manager’s abductors demand N100m

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

Abductors of a manager of a new generation bank in Warri, Delta State, have demanded a N100 million ransom to release her unhurt.     The victim, simply identified as Mrs. Okolo, was abducted on the popular Airport Road after purchasing a few things at a supermarket at Effurun in the Uvwie Local Government Area. […]
Metro & Crime

Ogun community leader’s abductors demand N100m ransom

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

Kidnappers have demanded N100 million to free a community leader, Tajudeen Omotayo, at Imope in Ijebu-North Local Government Area of Ogun State. Omotayo was kidnapped on Saturday while returning from a meeting in Ijebu-Ode.   The gunmen accosted him at Oke-Eri area of Imope, pulled him out of his vehicle and took him away, leaving […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica