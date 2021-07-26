Enugu: Scores feared dead as suspected herdsmen attack Nimbo again

*Only three persons were injured – police

Armed bandits suspected to be killer herdsmen on early hours of Monday, invaded Nimbo Community in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State, allegedly killing scores of people injuring others.

This is coming six years after similar attack on Ukpabi Nimbo, precisely on April, 2016, when scores of the villagers were killed.

However the Monday invasion took place at another community, Opanda, Nimbo.

But the Enugu State Police Command denied any fatality in the attack, but confirmed three persons were wounded with machetes and that they are receiving treatment in some private hospitals.

The Police Spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe, who confirmed the attack, said police operatives immediately rushed to the area when they received a distress call and discovered the wounded and evacuated them to the hospital.

Ndukwe in a statement made available to journalists in Enugu said: “Following an information received at Nimbo Police Division in the early hours of today, 26/07/2021, alleging that yet-to-be identified hoodlums attacked some persons in a location at Opanda Village in Nimbo Community of Uzo-Uwani LGA, police operatives attached to the Division raced to the scene and found three young men with degrees of machete cuts.

“They were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are responding to treatment.

“Meanwhile, the area is calm, while the Commissioner of Police, CP, Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu, has ordered the conduct of thorough investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident and bring the perpetrators to book.

“He also calls on residents of the area to remain calm and assist the police with useful information.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Like this: Like Loading...